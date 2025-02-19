PRA Group, Inc.: PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Transformational Year Culminates in Return to Enhanced Profitability
Record Portfolio Purchases of $1.4 Billion and Cash Collections Growth of 13% to $1.9 Billion
Company Updates 2025 Financial Targets, Raising Portfolio Purchases Target to $1.2 Billion
NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2024") and full year of 2024.
Q4 2024 Highlights
- Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $18.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.47.
- Total portfolio purchases of $432.7 million.
- Total cash collections of $468.1 million.
- Record estimated remaining collections ("ERC")1 of $7.5 billion.
- Cash efficiency ratio2 of 58.0%.
Full Year 2024 Highlights
- Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $70.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.79.
- Record total portfolio purchases of $1.4 billion.
- Total cash collections of $1.9 billion.
- Cash efficiency ratio2 of 58.8%.
- Adjusted EBITDA3 of $1.1 billion.
1.
Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.
2.
Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.
3.
A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.
Three Months Ended Dec 31,
Year Ended Dec 31,
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 18,456
$ (8,782)
$ 70,601
$ (83,477)
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.47
$ (0.22)
$ 1.79
$ (2.13)
"2024 was a transformational year reflecting decisive action and rigorous execution, which drove significantly improved results. We expanded our senior leadership team, delivered on our cash-generating and operational initiatives in the U.S., further differentiated our European platform, and strengthened our capital structure," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "We achieved record portfolio purchases of $1.4 billion, up 22% year-over-year, as we continued to invest with discipline and capitalize on the strong portfolio supply in the U.S., with pricing remaining attractive globally. Cash collections of $1.9 billion represented 13% year-over-year growth, as we not only benefited from recent purchases but, just as importantly, extracted additional value from our existing portfolios. With strong topline growth and expense management, we achieved net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $70.6 million. The progress we have made over the last two years positions us to further optimize the platform, sustain profitable growth and drive shareholder value. As a result, we remain optimistic about the future and are updating our 2025 targets, including raising our portfolio purchases target to $1.2 billion."
Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:
Cash Collection Source
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Americas and Australia Core
$ 257,711
$ 266,977
$ 263,828
$ 256,861
$ 220,127
Americas Insolvency
24,067
26,065
26,971
25,209
24,293
Europe Core
162,564
158,242
156,739
145,933
144,361
Europe Insolvency
23,724
25,826
26,344
21,515
21,502
Total Cash Collections
$ 468,066
$ 477,110
$ 473,882
$ 449,518
$ 410,283
Cash Collection Source -
Constant Currency Adjusted
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
Q4
Q4
Americas and Australia Core
$ 257,711
$ 212,783
Americas Insolvency
24,067
24,209
Europe Core
162,564
145,808
Europe Insolvency
23,724
22,145
Total Cash Collections
$ 468,066
$ 404,945
- Total cash collections in Q4 2024 increased 14.1% to $468.1 million compared to $410.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 ("Q4 2023"). For the full year, total cash collections increased 12.5% to $1.9 billion, compared to $1.7 billion in 2023.
Three Months Ended Dec 31,
Year Ended Dec 31,
($ in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Portfolio income
$ 229,720
$ 194,636
$ 857,188
$ 757,128
Recoveries collected in excess of forecast
$ 31,879
$ 17,856
$ 156,135
$ 65,132
Changes in expected future recoveries
23,381
4,898
84,733
(35,998)
Changes in expected recoveries
$ 55,260
$ 22,754
$ 240,868
$ 29,134
Total portfolio revenue
$ 284,980
$ 217,390
$ 1,098,056
$ 786,262
- Total portfolio revenue in Q4 2024 increased 31.1% to $285.0 million, compared to $217.4 million in Q4 2023. For the full year, total portfolio revenue increased 39.7% to $1.1 billion, compared to $786.3 million in 2023.
Expenses
- Operating expenses in Q4 2024 increased 13.2% to $199.1 million, compared to $175.9 million in Q4 2023.
- Legal collection costs increased $11.1 million, primarily due to increased investments in our U.S. legal collections channel to drive future cash collections growth.
- Legal collection fees increased $6.4 million, primarily due to higher external legal collections in our U.S. Core portfolio.
- For the full year, operating expenses increased by 10.4% to $774.8 million, compared to $702.1 million in 2023.
- For the full year, interest expense, net increased by 26.2% to $229.3 million, compared to $181.7 million in 2023, primarily reflecting higher debt balances to support portfolio investments.
- The effective tax rate for the full year was 19.2%.
Portfolio Purchases
Portfolio Purchase Source
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Americas and Australia Core
$ 194,063
$ 263,613
$ 198,761
$ 174,660
$ 143,052
Americas Insolvency
9,460
10,162
26,627
22,156
18,608
Europe Core
220,875
71,507
127,991
43,997
110,780
Europe Insolvency
8,272
4,696
25,990
5,004
12,476
Total Portfolio Purchases
$ 432,670
$ 349,978
$ 379,369
$ 245,817
$ 284,916
- The Company purchased $432.7 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q4 2024 and $1.4 billion in 2024, the latter of which represented a Company record.
- At the end of Q4 2024, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments1 of $498.9 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $403.1 million in the Americas and Australia and $95.8 million in Europe.
Credit Availability
- Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of December 31, 2024 was $1.0 billion, comprised of $564.3 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $462.0 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.
Financial and Operational Targets for 2025
The Company has updated its financial and operational targets for the full year 2025:
- $1.2 billion of portfolio investments
- High single-digit cash collections growth
- 60%+ cash efficiency ratio
- ~12% return on average tangible equity2
1.
Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.
2.
A reconciliation of total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc., the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to average tangible equity can be found at the end of this press release.
These targets exclude the impact of the Company exercising its right to sell its equity interest in RCB Investimentos S.A., the servicing company for the Company's nonperforming loans in Brazil. This transaction does not impact the Company's ownership of any portfolios in Brazil, and the Company does not expect this to impact its existing operations or future portfolio investment opportunities in this market.
Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until February 19, 2026, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 21638# until February 26, 2025.
About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
About Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.
Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.
PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Portfolio income
$ 229,720
$ 194,636
$ 857,188
$ 757,128
Changes in expected recoveries
55,260
22,754
240,868
29,134
Total portfolio revenue
284,980
217,390
1,098,056
786,262
Other revenue
8,252
4,028
16,468
16,292
Total revenues
293,232
221,418
1,114,524
802,554
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
74,959
71,070
298,903
288,778
Legal collection costs
34,036
22,903
124,782
89,131
Legal collection fees
16,270
9,844
56,623
38,072
Agency fees
21,583
20,208
83,334
74,699
Professional and outside services
19,592
20,555
83,218
82,619
Communication
9,230
9,905
43,433
40,430
Rent and occupancy
4,474
4,126
16,929
17,319
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
2,966
3,234
10,792
18,615
Other operating expenses
15,986
14,044
56,778
52,399
Total operating expenses
199,096
175,889
774,792
702,062
Income from operations
94,136
45,529
339,732
100,492
Other income and (expense):
Interest expense, net
(60,574)
(50,946)
(229,267)
(181,724)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net
(147)
(695)
(9)
289
Other
(15)
(564)
(851)
(1,944)
Income/(loss) before income taxes
33,400
(6,676)
109,605
(82,887)
Income tax expense/(benefit)
10,616
(816)
21,032
(16,133)
Net Income/(loss)
22,784
(5,860)
88,573
(66,754)
Adjustment for net income
4,328
2,922
17,972
16,723
Net income/(loss) attributable
$ 18,456
$ (8,782)
$ 70,601
$ (83,477)
Net income/(loss) per common share attributable
Basic
$ 0.47
$ (0.22)
$ 1.79
$ (2.13)
Diluted
$ 0.47
$ (0.22)
$ 1.79
$ (2.13)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
39,468
39,245
39,382
39,177
Diluted
39,681
39,245
39,542
39,177
PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 105,938
$ 112,528
Investments
66,304
72,404
Finance receivables, net
4,140,742
3,656,598
Income taxes receivable
19,559
27,713
Deferred tax assets, net
75,134
74,694
Right-of-use assets
32,173
45,877
Property and equipment, net
29,498
36,450
Goodwill
396,357
431,564
Other assets
65,450
67,526
Total assets
$ 4,931,155
$ 4,525,354
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accrued expenses and accounts payable
$ 141,211
$ 138,218
Income taxes payable
28,584
17,912
Deferred tax liabilities, net
16,813
17,051
Lease liabilities
36,437
50,300
Interest-bearing deposits
163,406
115,589
Borrowings
3,326,621
2,914,270
Other liabilities
24,476
32,638
Total liabilities
3,737,548
3,285,978
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,510 shares
395
392
Additional paid-in capital
17,882
7,071
Retained earnings
1,560,149
1,489,548
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(443,394)
(329,899)
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
1,135,032
1,167,112
Noncontrolling interests
58,575
72,264
Total equity
1,193,607
1,239,376
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,931,155
$ 4,525,354
Select Expenses (Income)
Amounts in thousands, pre-tax
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Noncash interest expense - amortization of
2,241
3,795
2,331
2,200
2,177
2,220
2,384
2,441
Change in fair value of
(4,686)
(5,706)
(5,628)
(5,930)
(6,734)
(6,545)
(6,960)
(5,470)
Amortization of
58
60
58
60
69
69
68
66
Impairment of real estate
-
-
-
-
202
5,037
-
-
Stock-based
3,337
3,251
3,555
3,327
2,952
1,629
2,715
3,799
Purchase Price Multiples
as of December 31, 2024
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Purchase Price (1)(2)
Total Estimated
Estimated
Current Purchase
Original Purchase
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2014
$ 2,336,839
$ 6,666,570
$ 86,032
285 %
228 %
2015
443,114
927,658
46,128
209 %
205 %
2016
455,767
1,098,337
57,944
241 %
201 %
2017
532,851
1,224,240
88,789
230 %
193 %
2018
653,975
1,541,030
132,482
236 %
202 %
2019
581,476
1,318,780
123,568
227 %
206 %
2020
435,668
961,295
137,424
221 %
213 %
2021
435,846
736,453
237,332
169 %
191 %
2022
406,082
711,153
299,192
175 %
179 %
2023
622,583
1,222,214
800,016
196 %
197 %
2024
823,662
1,738,041
1,593,881
211 %
211 %
Subtotal
7,727,863
18,145,771
3,602,788
Americas Insolvency
1996-2014
1,414,476
2,722,528
18
192 %
155 %
2015
63,170
88,142
14
140 %
125 %
2016
91,442
118,446
152
130 %
123 %
2017
275,257
359,007
773
130 %
125 %
2018
97,879
136,633
539
140 %
127 %
2019
123,077
167,054
1,987
136 %
128 %
2020
62,130
91,244
11,795
147 %
136 %
2021
55,187
74,384
19,064
135 %
136 %
2022
33,442
47,469
23,982
142 %
139 %
2023
91,282
119,560
83,007
131 %
135 %
2024
68,391
101,716
89,633
149 %
149 %
Subtotal
2,375,733
4,026,183
230,964
Total Americas and Australia
10,103,596
22,171,954
3,833,752
Europe Core
2012-2014
814,553
2,669,874
379,300
328 %
205 %
2015
411,340
758,443
120,732
184 %
160 %
2016
333,090
583,379
140,510
175 %
167 %
2017
252,174
366,781
89,512
145 %
144 %
2018
341,775
561,190
168,307
164 %
148 %
2019
518,610
856,928
290,123
165 %
152 %
2020
324,119
581,309
219,274
179 %
172 %
2021
412,411
713,243
352,787
173 %
170 %
2022
359,447
587,410
398,171
163 %
162 %
2023
410,593
693,410
510,556
169 %
169 %
2024
451,786
815,403
770,745
180 %
180 %
Subtotal
4,629,898
9,187,370
3,440,017
Europe Insolvency
2014
10,876
19,087
-
175 %
129 %
2015
18,973
29,488
-
155 %
139 %
2016
39,338
58,074
517
148 %
130 %
2017
39,235
52,129
571
133 %
128 %
2018
44,908
52,994
1,685
118 %
123 %
2019
77,218
114,028
9,631
148 %
130 %
2020
105,440
159,773
19,710
152 %
129 %
2021
53,230
75,089
19,991
141 %
134 %
2022
44,604
63,240
33,069
142 %
137 %
2023
46,558
65,196
47,203
140 %
138 %
2024
43,459
63,717
54,480
147 %
147 %
Subtotal
523,839
752,815
186,857
Total Europe
5,153,737
9,940,185
3,626,874
Total PRA Group
$ 15,257,333
$ 32,112,139
$ 7,460,626
(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments
(3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the December 31, 2024 exchange rate.
(5) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.
Portfolio Financial Information (1)
Amounts in thousands
Year Ended December 31, 2024
As of December 31, 2024
Purchase Period
Cash
Collections (2)
Portfolio
Changes in
Total Portfolio
Net Finance Receivables (3)
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2014
$ 49,430
$ 20,182
$ 32,247
$ 52,429
$ 28,916
2015
17,254
7,416
15,087
22,503
20,325
2016
23,996
12,863
10,866
23,729
21,595
2017
39,179
17,745
15,041
32,786
36,691
2018
75,887
27,489
34,009
61,498
69,363
2019
77,702
31,575
17,210
48,785
69,098
2020
87,038
34,766
9,314
44,080
77,729
2021
98,398
49,853
(11,413)
38,440
124,903
2022
144,656
61,438
(4,581)
56,857
181,937
2023
285,853
162,745
(1,541)
161,204
450,432
2024
145,984
116,143
13,780
129,923
807,358
Subtotal
1,045,377
542,215
130,019
672,234
1,888,347
Americas Insolvency
1996-2014
1,269
170
1,104
1,274
-
2015
192
28
134
162
9
2016
560
39
429
468
133
2017
2,516
192
2,016
2,208
699
2018
2,503
117
1,043
1,160
511
2019
14,648
909
(1,651)
(742)
1,903
2020
16,984
2,393
565
2,958
10,991
2021
15,316
2,942
612
3,554
17,067
2022
11,137
3,042
661
3,703
20,404
2023
25,104
10,831
(1,272)
9,559
66,685
2024
12,083
7,241
445
7,686
63,027
Subtotal
102,312
27,904
4,086
31,990
181,429
Total Americas and Australia
1,147,689
570,119
134,105
704,224
2,069,776
Europe Core
2012-2014
101,686
61,342
30,572
91,914
86,106
2015
30,431
13,316
6,116
19,432
59,318
2016
27,447
12,746
4,522
17,268
79,412
2017
17,868
6,600
(133)
6,467
59,637
2018
37,136
13,543
5,850
19,393
108,195
2019
68,188
21,935
11,709
33,644
195,751
2020
50,148
18,667
10,654
29,321
134,983
2021
66,645
28,048
8,116
36,164
213,432
2022
74,718
29,894
4,613
34,507
251,662
2023
103,129
42,584
4,380
46,964
303,553
2024
46,082
19,035
6,759
25,794
429,327
Subtotal
623,478
267,710
93,158
360,868
1,921,376
Europe Insolvency
2014
181
-
181
181
-
2015
193
2
164
166
-
2016
794
109
401
510
134
2017
1,542
115
121
236
428
2018
3,462
246
331
577
1,491
2019
12,916
1,326
1,717
3,043
8,378
2020
25,549
2,674
3,403
6,077
18,148
2021
15,376
2,580
2,190
4,770
17,754
2022
15,198
3,753
2,803
6,556
27,385
2023
12,744
5,001
1,068
6,069
37,503
2024
9,454
3,553
1,226
4,779
38,369
Subtotal
97,409
19,359
13,605
32,964
149,590
Total Europe
720,887
287,069
106,763
393,832
2,070,966
Total PRA Group
$ 1,868,576
$ 857,188
$ 240,868
$ 1,098,056
$ 4,140,742
(1) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current year.
(3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the December 31, 2024 exchange rate.
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
as of December 31, 2024
Amounts in millions
Cash Collections
Purchase Period
Purchase Price (2)(3)
1996-2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Total
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2014
$ 2,336.8
$ 4,371.9
$ 727.8
$ 470.0
$ 311.2
$ 222.5
$ 155.0
$ 96.6
$ 68.8
$ 51.0
$ 40.2
$ 49.4
$ 6,564.4
2015
443.1
-
117.0
228.4
185.9
126.6
83.6
57.2
34.9
19.5
14.1
17.3
884.5
2016
455.8
-
-
138.7
256.5
194.6
140.6
105.9
74.2
38.4
24.9
24.0
997.8
2017
532.9
-
-
-
107.3
278.7
256.5
192.5
130.0
76.3
43.8
39.2
1124.3
2018
654.0
-
-
-
-
122.7
361.9
337.7
239.9
146.1
92.9
75.9
1377.1
2019
581.5
-
-
-
-
-
143.8
349.0
289.8
177.7
110.3
77.7
1148.3
2020
435.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
132.9
284.3
192.0
125.8
87.0
822.0
2021
435.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
85.0
177.3
136.8
98.4
497.5
2022
406.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
67.7
195.4
144.7
407.8
2023
622.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
108.5
285.9
394.4
2024
823.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
145.9
145.9
Subtotal
7,727.9
4,371.9
844.8
837.1
860.9
945.1
1,141.4
1,271.8
1,206.9
946.0
892.7
1,045.4
14,364.0
Americas Insolvency
1996-2014
1,414.5
1,949.8
340.8
213.0
122.9
59.1
22.6
5.8
3.3
2.3
1.5
1.3
2,722.4
2015
63.2
-
3.4
17.9
20.1
19.8
16.7
7.9
1.3
0.6
0.3
0.2
88.2
2016
91.4
-
-
18.9
30.4
25.0
19.9
14.4
7.4
1.8
0.9
0.6
119.3
2017
275.3
-
-
-
49.1
97.3
80.9
58.8
44.0
20.8
4.9
2.5
358.3
2018
97.9
-
-
-
-
6.7
27.4
30.5
31.6
24.6
12.7
2.5
136.0
2019
123.1
-
-
-
-
-
13.4
31.4
39.1
37.8
28.7
14.6
165.0
2020
62.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.5
16.1
20.4
19.5
17.0
79.5
2021
55.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.6
17.9
17.5
15.3
55.3
2022
33.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.2
9.2
11.1
23.5
2023
91.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9.0
25.1
34.1
2024
68.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
12.1
12.1
Subtotal
2,375.7
1,949.8
344.2
249.8
222.5
207.9
180.9
155.3
147.4
129.4
104.2
102.3
3,793.7
Total Americas and Australia
10,103.6
6,321.7
1,189.0
1,086.9
1,083.4
1,153.0
1,322.3
1,427.1
1,354.3
1,075.4
996.9
1,147.7
18,157.7
Europe Core
2012-2014
814.5
195.1
297.5
249.9
224.1
209.6
175.3
151.7
151.0
123.6
108.6
101.7
1,988.1
2015
411.3
-
45.8
100.3
86.2
80.9
66.1
54.3
51.4
40.7
33.8
30.4
589.9
2016
333.1
-
-
40.4
78.9
72.6
58.0
48.3
46.7
36.9
29.7
27.4
438.9
2017
252.2
-
-
-
17.9
56.0
44.1
36.1
34.8
25.2
20.2
17.9
252.2
2018
341.8
-
-
-
-
24.3
88.7
71.3
69.1
50.7
41.6
37.1
382.8
2019
518.6
-
-
-
-
-
48.0
125.7
121.4
89.8
75.1
68.2
528.2
2020
324.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
32.3
91.7
69.0
56.1
50.1
299.2
2021
412.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
48.5
89.9
73.0
66.6
278.0
2022
359.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
33.9
83.8
74.7
192.4
2023
410.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
50.2
103.1
153.3
2024
451.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
46.3
46.3
Subtotal
4,629.9
195.1
343.3
390.6
407.1
443.4
480.2
519.7
614.6
559.7
572.1
623.5
5,149.3
Europe Insolvency
2014
10.9
-
4.3
3.9
3.2
2.6
1.5
0.8
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.2
17.2
2015
19.0
-
3.0
4.4
5.0
4.8
3.9
2.9
1.6
0.6
0.4
0.2
26.8
2016
39.3
-
-
6.2
12.7
12.9
10.7
7.9
6.0
2.7
1.3
0.8
61.2
2017
39.2
-
-
-
1.2
7.9
9.2
9.8
9.4
6.5
3.8
1.5
49.3
2018
44.9
-
-
-
-
0.6
8.4
10.3
11.7
9.8
7.2
3.5
51.5
2019
77.2
-
-
-
-
-
5.0
21.1
23.9
21.0
17.5
12.9
101.4
2020
105.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.0
34.6
34.1
29.7
25.5
129.9
2021
53.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.5
14.4
14.7
15.4
50.0
2022
44.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.5
12.4
15.2
32.1
2023
46.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.2
12.7
16.9
2024
43.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9.5
9.5
Subtotal
523.8
-
7.3
14.5
22.1
28.8
38.7
58.8
93.0
93.8
91.4
97.4
545.8
Total Europe
5,153.7
195.1
350.6
405.1
429.2
472.2
518.9
578.5
707.6
653.5
663.5
720.9
5,695.1
Total PRA Group
$ 15,257.3
$ 6,516.8
$ 1,539.6
$ 1,492.0
$ 1,512.6
$ 1,625.2
$ 1,841.2
$ 2,005.6
$ 2,061.9
$ 1,728.9
$ 1,660.4
$ 1,868.6
$ 23,852.8
(1)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the respective year.
(2)
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (or loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense (or less income tax benefit); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries collected and applied to finance receivables, net less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)
2024
2023
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 71
$ (83)
Adjustments:
Income tax expense/(benefit)
21
(16)
Interest expense, net
229
181
Other expense
1
2
Depreciation and amortization
11
13
Impairment of real estate
-
5
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
18
17
Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes
787
888
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,138
$ 1,007
In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE"), which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term shareholder return. Average tangible equity is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average tangible equity.
The following table displays the Company's ROATE and provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to average tangible equity for the years indicated (amounts in thousands, except for ratio data):
Balance as of Year End
Average Balance
2024
2023
2022
2024
2023
2022
Total stockholders' equity - PRA
$ 1,135,032
$ 1,167,112
$ 1,227,661
$ 1,159,163
$ 1,166,846
$ 1,231,546
Less: Goodwill
396,357
431,564
435,921
415,685
423,110
448,214
Less: Other intangible assets
1,453
1,742
1,847
1,616
1,786
2,017
Average tangible equity
$ 741,862
$ 741,950
$ 781,315
Net income/(loss) attributable to
$ 70,601
$ (83,477)
$ 117,147
Return on average tangible
9.5 %
(11.3) %
15.0 %
