PRA Group, Inc.: PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Transformational Year Culminates in Return to Enhanced Profitability

Record Portfolio Purchases of $1.4 Billion and Cash Collections Growth of 13% to $1.9 Billion

Company Updates 2025 Financial Targets, Raising Portfolio Purchases Target to $1.2 Billion

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2024") and full year of 2024.

Q4 2024 Highlights

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $18.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.47.

Total portfolio purchases of $432.7 million.

Total cash collections of $468.1 million.

Record estimated remaining collections ("ERC") 1 of $7.5 billion.

of $7.5 billion. Cash efficiency ratio2 of 58.0%.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $70.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.79.

Record total portfolio purchases of $1.4 billion.

Total cash collections of $1.9 billion.

Cash efficiency ratio 2 of 58.8%.

of 58.8%. Adjusted EBITDA3 of $1.1 billion.

1. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios. 2. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services. 3. A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.





Three Months Ended Dec 31,

Year Ended Dec 31, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 18,456

$ (8,782)

$ 70,601

$ (83,477) Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.47

$ (0.22)

$ 1.79

$ (2.13)



















"2024 was a transformational year reflecting decisive action and rigorous execution, which drove significantly improved results. We expanded our senior leadership team, delivered on our cash-generating and operational initiatives in the U.S., further differentiated our European platform, and strengthened our capital structure," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "We achieved record portfolio purchases of $1.4 billion, up 22% year-over-year, as we continued to invest with discipline and capitalize on the strong portfolio supply in the U.S., with pricing remaining attractive globally. Cash collections of $1.9 billion represented 13% year-over-year growth, as we not only benefited from recent purchases but, just as importantly, extracted additional value from our existing portfolios. With strong topline growth and expense management, we achieved net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $70.6 million. The progress we have made over the last two years positions us to further optimize the platform, sustain profitable growth and drive shareholder value. As a result, we remain optimistic about the future and are updating our 2025 targets, including raising our portfolio purchases target to $1.2 billion."

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4 Americas and Australia Core

$ 257,711

$ 266,977

$ 263,828

$ 256,861

$ 220,127 Americas Insolvency

24,067

26,065

26,971

25,209

24,293 Europe Core

162,564

158,242

156,739

145,933

144,361 Europe Insolvency

23,724

25,826

26,344

21,515

21,502 Total Cash Collections

$ 468,066

$ 477,110

$ 473,882

$ 449,518

$ 410,283

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency Adjusted

2024













2023 ($ in thousands)

Q4













Q4 Americas and Australia Core

$ 257,711













$ 212,783 Americas Insolvency

24,067













24,209 Europe Core

162,564













145,808 Europe Insolvency

23,724













22,145 Total Cash Collections

$ 468,066













$ 404,945























Total cash collections in Q4 2024 increased 14.1% to $468.1 million compared to $410.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 ("Q4 2023"). For the full year, total cash collections increased 12.5% to $1.9 billion, compared to $1.7 billion in 2023.























Three Months Ended Dec 31,

Year Ended Dec 31, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Portfolio income

$ 229,720

$ 194,636

$ 857,188

$ 757,128 Recoveries collected in excess of forecast

$ 31,879

$ 17,856

$ 156,135

$ 65,132 Changes in expected future recoveries

23,381

4,898

84,733

(35,998) Changes in expected recoveries

$ 55,260

$ 22,754

$ 240,868

$ 29,134 Total portfolio revenue

$ 284,980

$ 217,390

$ 1,098,056

$ 786,262



















Total portfolio revenue in Q4 2024 increased 31.1% to $285.0 million, compared to $217.4 million in Q4 2023. For the full year, total portfolio revenue increased 39.7% to $1.1 billion, compared to $786.3 million in 2023.

Expenses

Operating expenses in Q4 2024 increased 13.2% to $199.1 million, compared to $175.9 million in Q4 2023. Legal collection costs increased $11.1 million, primarily due to increased investments in our U.S. legal collections channel to drive future cash collections growth. Legal collection fees increased $6.4 million, primarily due to higher external legal collections in our U.S. Core portfolio.

For the full year, operating expenses increased by 10.4% to $774.8 million, compared to $702.1 million in 2023.

For the full year, interest expense, net increased by 26.2% to $229.3 million, compared to $181.7 million in 2023, primarily reflecting higher debt balances to support portfolio investments.

The effective tax rate for the full year was 19.2%.

Portfolio Purchases























Portfolio Purchase Source

2024

2023 ($ in thousands)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4 Americas and Australia Core

$ 194,063

$ 263,613

$ 198,761

$ 174,660

$ 143,052 Americas Insolvency

9,460

10,162

26,627

22,156

18,608 Europe Core

220,875

71,507

127,991

43,997

110,780 Europe Insolvency

8,272

4,696

25,990

5,004

12,476 Total Portfolio Purchases

$ 432,670

$ 349,978

$ 379,369

$ 245,817

$ 284,916























The Company purchased $432.7 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q4 2024 and $1.4 billion in 2024, the latter of which represented a Company record.

At the end of Q4 2024, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments1 of $498.9 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $403.1 million in the Americas and Australia and $95.8 million in Europe.

Credit Availability

Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of December 31, 2024 was $1.0 billion, comprised of $564.3 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $462.0 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.

Financial and Operational Targets for 2025

The Company has updated its financial and operational targets for the full year 2025:

$1.2 billion of portfolio investments

High single-digit cash collections growth

60%+ cash efficiency ratio

~12% return on average tangible equity2

1. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly. 2. A reconciliation of total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc., the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to average tangible equity can be found at the end of this press release.

These targets exclude the impact of the Company exercising its right to sell its equity interest in RCB Investimentos S.A., the servicing company for the Company's nonperforming loans in Brazil. This transaction does not impact the Company's ownership of any portfolios in Brazil, and the Company does not expect this to impact its existing operations or future portfolio investment opportunities in this market.

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Portfolio income $ 229,720

$ 194,636

$ 857,188

$ 757,128 Changes in expected recoveries 55,260

22,754

240,868

29,134 Total portfolio revenue 284,980

217,390

1,098,056

786,262 Other revenue 8,252

4,028

16,468

16,292 Total revenues 293,232

221,418

1,114,524

802,554 Operating expenses:













Compensation and benefits 74,959

71,070

298,903

288,778 Legal collection costs 34,036

22,903

124,782

89,131 Legal collection fees 16,270

9,844

56,623

38,072 Agency fees 21,583

20,208

83,334

74,699 Professional and outside services 19,592

20,555

83,218

82,619 Communication 9,230

9,905

43,433

40,430 Rent and occupancy 4,474

4,126

16,929

17,319 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 2,966

3,234

10,792

18,615 Other operating expenses 15,986

14,044

56,778

52,399 Total operating expenses 199,096

175,889

774,792

702,062 Income from operations 94,136

45,529

339,732

100,492 Other income and (expense):













Interest expense, net (60,574)

(50,946)

(229,267)

(181,724) Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net (147)

(695)

(9)

289 Other (15)

(564)

(851)

(1,944) Income/(loss) before income taxes 33,400

(6,676)

109,605

(82,887) Income tax expense/(benefit) 10,616

(816)

21,032

(16,133) Net Income/(loss) 22,784

(5,860)

88,573

(66,754) Adjustment for net income

attributable to noncontrolling

interests 4,328

2,922

17,972

16,723 Net income/(loss) attributable

to PRA Group, Inc. $ 18,456

$ (8,782)

$ 70,601

$ (83,477) Net income/(loss) per common share attributable

to PRA Group, Inc.:













Basic $ 0.47

$ (0.22)

$ 1.79

$ (2.13) Diluted $ 0.47

$ (0.22)

$ 1.79

$ (2.13) Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 39,468

39,245

39,382

39,177 Diluted 39,681

39,245

39,542

39,177

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,938

$ 112,528 Investments 66,304

72,404 Finance receivables, net 4,140,742

3,656,598 Income taxes receivable 19,559

27,713 Deferred tax assets, net 75,134

74,694 Right-of-use assets 32,173

45,877 Property and equipment, net 29,498

36,450 Goodwill 396,357

431,564 Other assets 65,450

67,526 Total assets $ 4,931,155

$ 4,525,354 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Accrued expenses and accounts payable $ 141,211

$ 138,218 Income taxes payable 28,584

17,912 Deferred tax liabilities, net 16,813

17,051 Lease liabilities 36,437

50,300 Interest-bearing deposits 163,406

115,589 Borrowings 3,326,621

2,914,270 Other liabilities 24,476

32,638 Total liabilities 3,737,548

3,285,978 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

and outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,510 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 100,000 shares authorized,

39,247 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 395

392 Additional paid-in capital 17,882

7,071 Retained earnings 1,560,149

1,489,548 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (443,394)

(329,899) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,135,032

1,167,112 Noncontrolling interests 58,575

72,264 Total equity 1,193,607

1,239,376 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,931,155

$ 4,525,354

Select Expenses (Income) Amounts in thousands, pre-tax



















Three Months Ended

December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Noncash interest expense - amortization of

debt discount/premium and

issuance costs 2,241 3,795 2,331 2,200 2,177 2,220 2,384 2,441 Change in fair value of

derivatives (4,686) (5,706) (5,628) (5,930) (6,734) (6,545) (6,960) (5,470) Amortization of

intangibles 58 60 58 60 69 69 68 66 Impairment of real estate - - - - 202 5,037 - - Stock-based

compensation expense 3,337 3,251 3,555 3,327 2,952 1,629 2,715 3,799

Purchase Price Multiples as of December 31, 2024 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Total Estimated

Collections (3) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple (5) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2014 $ 2,336,839 $ 6,666,570 $ 86,032 285 % 228 % 2015 443,114 927,658 46,128 209 % 205 % 2016 455,767 1,098,337 57,944 241 % 201 % 2017 532,851 1,224,240 88,789 230 % 193 % 2018 653,975 1,541,030 132,482 236 % 202 % 2019 581,476 1,318,780 123,568 227 % 206 % 2020 435,668 961,295 137,424 221 % 213 % 2021 435,846 736,453 237,332 169 % 191 % 2022 406,082 711,153 299,192 175 % 179 % 2023 622,583 1,222,214 800,016 196 % 197 % 2024 823,662 1,738,041 1,593,881 211 % 211 % Subtotal 7,727,863 18,145,771 3,602,788



Americas Insolvency







1996-2014 1,414,476 2,722,528 18 192 % 155 % 2015 63,170 88,142 14 140 % 125 % 2016 91,442 118,446 152 130 % 123 % 2017 275,257 359,007 773 130 % 125 % 2018 97,879 136,633 539 140 % 127 % 2019 123,077 167,054 1,987 136 % 128 % 2020 62,130 91,244 11,795 147 % 136 % 2021 55,187 74,384 19,064 135 % 136 % 2022 33,442 47,469 23,982 142 % 139 % 2023 91,282 119,560 83,007 131 % 135 % 2024 68,391 101,716 89,633 149 % 149 % Subtotal 2,375,733 4,026,183 230,964



Total Americas and Australia 10,103,596 22,171,954 3,833,752



Europe Core









2012-2014 814,553 2,669,874 379,300 328 % 205 % 2015 411,340 758,443 120,732 184 % 160 % 2016 333,090 583,379 140,510 175 % 167 % 2017 252,174 366,781 89,512 145 % 144 % 2018 341,775 561,190 168,307 164 % 148 % 2019 518,610 856,928 290,123 165 % 152 % 2020 324,119 581,309 219,274 179 % 172 % 2021 412,411 713,243 352,787 173 % 170 % 2022 359,447 587,410 398,171 163 % 162 % 2023 410,593 693,410 510,556 169 % 169 % 2024 451,786 815,403 770,745 180 % 180 % Subtotal 4,629,898 9,187,370 3,440,017



Europe Insolvency







2014 10,876 19,087 - 175 % 129 % 2015 18,973 29,488 - 155 % 139 % 2016 39,338 58,074 517 148 % 130 % 2017 39,235 52,129 571 133 % 128 % 2018 44,908 52,994 1,685 118 % 123 % 2019 77,218 114,028 9,631 148 % 130 % 2020 105,440 159,773 19,710 152 % 129 % 2021 53,230 75,089 19,991 141 % 134 % 2022 44,604 63,240 33,069 142 % 137 % 2023 46,558 65,196 47,203 140 % 138 % 2024 43,459 63,717 54,480 147 % 147 % Subtotal 523,839 752,815 186,857



Total Europe 5,153,737 9,940,185 3,626,874



Total PRA Group $ 15,257,333 $ 32,112,139 $ 7,460,626



(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments

that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the December 31, 2024 exchange rate. (5) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information (1) Amounts in thousands

Year Ended December 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2024 Purchase Period Cash Collections (2) Portfolio

Income (2) Changes in

Expected

Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio

Revenue (2)

Net Finance Receivables (3) Americas and Australia Core











1996-2014 $ 49,430 $ 20,182 $ 32,247 $ 52,429

$ 28,916 2015 17,254 7,416 15,087 22,503

20,325 2016 23,996 12,863 10,866 23,729

21,595 2017 39,179 17,745 15,041 32,786

36,691 2018 75,887 27,489 34,009 61,498

69,363 2019 77,702 31,575 17,210 48,785

69,098 2020 87,038 34,766 9,314 44,080

77,729 2021 98,398 49,853 (11,413) 38,440

124,903 2022 144,656 61,438 (4,581) 56,857

181,937 2023 285,853 162,745 (1,541) 161,204

450,432 2024 145,984 116,143 13,780 129,923

807,358 Subtotal 1,045,377 542,215 130,019 672,234

1,888,347 Americas Insolvency











1996-2014 1,269 170 1,104 1,274

- 2015 192 28 134 162

9 2016 560 39 429 468

133 2017 2,516 192 2,016 2,208

699 2018 2,503 117 1,043 1,160

511 2019 14,648 909 (1,651) (742)

1,903 2020 16,984 2,393 565 2,958

10,991 2021 15,316 2,942 612 3,554

17,067 2022 11,137 3,042 661 3,703

20,404 2023 25,104 10,831 (1,272) 9,559

66,685 2024 12,083 7,241 445 7,686

63,027 Subtotal 102,312 27,904 4,086 31,990

181,429 Total Americas and Australia 1,147,689 570,119 134,105 704,224

2,069,776 Europe Core











2012-2014 101,686 61,342 30,572 91,914

86,106 2015 30,431 13,316 6,116 19,432

59,318 2016 27,447 12,746 4,522 17,268

79,412 2017 17,868 6,600 (133) 6,467

59,637 2018 37,136 13,543 5,850 19,393

108,195 2019 68,188 21,935 11,709 33,644

195,751 2020 50,148 18,667 10,654 29,321

134,983 2021 66,645 28,048 8,116 36,164

213,432 2022 74,718 29,894 4,613 34,507

251,662 2023 103,129 42,584 4,380 46,964

303,553 2024 46,082 19,035 6,759 25,794

429,327 Subtotal 623,478 267,710 93,158 360,868

1,921,376 Europe Insolvency











2014 181 - 181 181

- 2015 193 2 164 166

- 2016 794 109 401 510

134 2017 1,542 115 121 236

428 2018 3,462 246 331 577

1,491 2019 12,916 1,326 1,717 3,043

8,378 2020 25,549 2,674 3,403 6,077

18,148 2021 15,376 2,580 2,190 4,770

17,754 2022 15,198 3,753 2,803 6,556

27,385 2023 12,744 5,001 1,068 6,069

37,503 2024 9,454 3,553 1,226 4,779

38,369 Subtotal 97,409 19,359 13,605 32,964

149,590 Total Europe 720,887 287,069 106,763 393,832

2,070,966 Total PRA Group $ 1,868,576 $ 857,188 $ 240,868 $ 1,098,056

$ 4,140,742 (1) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current year. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the December 31, 2024 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of December 31, 2024 Amounts in millions



Cash Collections

Purchase Period Purchase Price (2)(3) 1996-2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Total Americas and Australia Core





















1996-2014 $ 2,336.8 $ 4,371.9 $ 727.8 $ 470.0 $ 311.2 $ 222.5 $ 155.0 $ 96.6 $ 68.8 $ 51.0 $ 40.2 $ 49.4 $ 6,564.4 2015 443.1 - 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 57.2 34.9 19.5 14.1 17.3 884.5 2016 455.8 - - 138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 105.9 74.2 38.4 24.9 24.0 997.8 2017 532.9 - - - 107.3 278.7 256.5 192.5 130.0 76.3 43.8 39.2 1124.3 2018 654.0 - - - - 122.7 361.9 337.7 239.9 146.1 92.9 75.9 1377.1 2019 581.5 - - - - - 143.8 349.0 289.8 177.7 110.3 77.7 1148.3 2020 435.7 - - - - - - 132.9 284.3 192.0 125.8 87.0 822.0 2021 435.8 - - - - - - - 85.0 177.3 136.8 98.4 497.5 2022 406.1 - - - - - - - - 67.7 195.4 144.7 407.8 2023 622.5 - - - - - - - - - 108.5 285.9 394.4 2024 823.7 - - - - - - - - - - 145.9 145.9 Subtotal 7,727.9 4,371.9 844.8 837.1 860.9 945.1 1,141.4 1,271.8 1,206.9 946.0 892.7 1,045.4 14,364.0 Americas Insolvency





















1996-2014 1,414.5 1,949.8 340.8 213.0 122.9 59.1 22.6 5.8 3.3 2.3 1.5 1.3 2,722.4 2015 63.2 - 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.9 1.3 0.6 0.3 0.2 88.2 2016 91.4 - - 18.9 30.4 25.0 19.9 14.4 7.4 1.8 0.9 0.6 119.3 2017 275.3 - - - 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 20.8 4.9 2.5 358.3 2018 97.9 - - - - 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 24.6 12.7 2.5 136.0 2019 123.1 - - - - - 13.4 31.4 39.1 37.8 28.7 14.6 165.0 2020 62.1 - - - - - - 6.5 16.1 20.4 19.5 17.0 79.5 2021 55.2 - - - - - - - 4.6 17.9 17.5 15.3 55.3 2022 33.4 - - - - - - - - 3.2 9.2 11.1 23.5 2023 91.2 - - - - - - - - - 9.0 25.1 34.1 2024 68.4 - - - - - - - - - - 12.1 12.1 Subtotal 2,375.7 1,949.8 344.2 249.8 222.5 207.9 180.9 155.3 147.4 129.4 104.2 102.3 3,793.7 Total Americas and Australia 10,103.6 6,321.7 1,189.0 1,086.9 1,083.4 1,153.0 1,322.3 1,427.1 1,354.3 1,075.4 996.9 1,147.7 18,157.7 Europe Core





















2012-2014 814.5 195.1 297.5 249.9 224.1 209.6 175.3 151.7 151.0 123.6 108.6 101.7 1,988.1 2015 411.3 - 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 54.3 51.4 40.7 33.8 30.4 589.9 2016 333.1 - - 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 36.9 29.7 27.4 438.9 2017 252.2 - - - 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 25.2 20.2 17.9 252.2 2018 341.8 - - - - 24.3 88.7 71.3 69.1 50.7 41.6 37.1 382.8 2019 518.6 - - - - - 48.0 125.7 121.4 89.8 75.1 68.2 528.2 2020 324.1 - - - - - - 32.3 91.7 69.0 56.1 50.1 299.2 2021 412.4 - - - - - - - 48.5 89.9 73.0 66.6 278.0 2022 359.4 - - - - - - - - 33.9 83.8 74.7 192.4 2023 410.6 - - - - - - - - - 50.2 103.1 153.3 2024 451.9 - - - - - - - - - - 46.3 46.3 Subtotal 4,629.9 195.1 343.3 390.6 407.1 443.4 480.2 519.7 614.6 559.7 572.1 623.5 5,149.3 Europe Insolvency





















2014 10.9 - 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 17.2 2015 19.0 - 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.9 1.6 0.6 0.4 0.2 26.8 2016 39.3 - - 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 2.7 1.3 0.8 61.2 2017 39.2 - - - 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 6.5 3.8 1.5 49.3 2018 44.9 - - - - 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 9.8 7.2 3.5 51.5 2019 77.2 - - - - - 5.0 21.1 23.9 21.0 17.5 12.9 101.4 2020 105.4 - - - - - - 6.0 34.6 34.1 29.7 25.5 129.9 2021 53.2 - - - - - - - 5.5 14.4 14.7 15.4 50.0 2022 44.6 - - - - - - - - 4.5 12.4 15.2 32.1 2023 46.7 - - - - - - - - - 4.2 12.7 16.9 2024 43.4 - - - - - - - - - - 9.5 9.5 Subtotal 523.8 - 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.7 58.8 93.0 93.8 91.4 97.4 545.8 Total Europe 5,153.7 195.1 350.6 405.1 429.2 472.2 518.9 578.5 707.6 653.5 663.5 720.9 5,695.1 Total PRA Group $ 15,257.3 $ 6,516.8 $ 1,539.6 $ 1,492.0 $ 1,512.6 $ 1,625.2 $ 1,841.2 $ 2,005.6 $ 2,061.9 $ 1,728.9 $ 1,660.4 $ 1,868.6 $ 23,852.8

(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the respective year. (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (or loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense (or less income tax benefit); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries collected and applied to finance receivables, net less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions) 2024 2023 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 71 $ (83) Adjustments:











Income tax expense/(benefit) 21 (16) Interest expense, net 229 181 Other expense 1 2 Depreciation and amortization 11 13 Impairment of real estate - 5 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 18 17 Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes

in expected recoveries 787 888 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,138 $ 1,007















In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE"), which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term shareholder return. Average tangible equity is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average tangible equity.

The following table displays the Company's ROATE and provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to average tangible equity for the years indicated (amounts in thousands, except for ratio data):





Balance as of Year End

Average Balance



2024

2023

2022

2024

2023

2022 Total stockholders' equity - PRA

Group, Inc.

$ 1,135,032

$ 1,167,112

$ 1,227,661

$ 1,159,163

$ 1,166,846

$ 1,231,546 Less: Goodwill

396,357

431,564

435,921

415,685

423,110

448,214 Less: Other intangible assets

1,453

1,742

1,847

1,616

1,786

2,017 Average tangible equity













$ 741,862

$ 741,950

$ 781,315 Net income/(loss) attributable to

PRA Group, Inc.













$ 70,601

$ (83,477)

$ 117,147 Return on average tangible

equity













9.5 %

(11.3) %

15.0 %

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.