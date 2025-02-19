Anzeige
WKN: A12ELV | ISIN: US69354N1063 | Ticker-Symbol: POV1
PR Newswire
19.02.2025 22:05 Uhr
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRA Group, Inc.: PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Transformational Year Culminates in Return to Enhanced Profitability

Record Portfolio Purchases of $1.4 Billion and Cash Collections Growth of 13% to $1.9 Billion

Company Updates 2025 Financial Targets, Raising Portfolio Purchases Target to $1.2 Billion

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2024") and full year of 2024.

Q4 2024 Highlights

  • Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $18.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.47.
  • Total portfolio purchases of $432.7 million.
  • Total cash collections of $468.1 million.
  • Record estimated remaining collections ("ERC")1 of $7.5 billion.
  • Cash efficiency ratio2 of 58.0%.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

  • Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $70.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.79.
  • Record total portfolio purchases of $1.4 billion.
  • Total cash collections of $1.9 billion.
  • Cash efficiency ratio2 of 58.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 of $1.1 billion.

1.

Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.

2.

Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.

3.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.



Three Months Ended Dec 31,


Year Ended Dec 31,

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.


$ 18,456


$ (8,782)


$ 70,601


$ (83,477)

Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.47


$ (0.22)


$ 1.79


$ (2.13)










"2024 was a transformational year reflecting decisive action and rigorous execution, which drove significantly improved results. We expanded our senior leadership team, delivered on our cash-generating and operational initiatives in the U.S., further differentiated our European platform, and strengthened our capital structure," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "We achieved record portfolio purchases of $1.4 billion, up 22% year-over-year, as we continued to invest with discipline and capitalize on the strong portfolio supply in the U.S., with pricing remaining attractive globally. Cash collections of $1.9 billion represented 13% year-over-year growth, as we not only benefited from recent purchases but, just as importantly, extracted additional value from our existing portfolios. With strong topline growth and expense management, we achieved net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $70.6 million. The progress we have made over the last two years positions us to further optimize the platform, sustain profitable growth and drive shareholder value. As a result, we remain optimistic about the future and are updating our 2025 targets, including raising our portfolio purchases target to $1.2 billion."

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:












Cash Collection Source


2024


2023

($ in thousands)


Q4


Q3


Q2


Q1


Q4

Americas and Australia Core


$ 257,711


$ 266,977


$ 263,828


$ 256,861


$ 220,127

Americas Insolvency


24,067


26,065


26,971


25,209


24,293

Europe Core


162,564


158,242


156,739


145,933


144,361

Europe Insolvency


23,724


25,826


26,344


21,515


21,502

Total Cash Collections


$ 468,066


$ 477,110


$ 473,882


$ 449,518


$ 410,283


































Cash Collection Source -











Constant Currency Adjusted


2024








2023

($ in thousands)


Q4








Q4

Americas and Australia Core


$ 257,711








$ 212,783

Americas Insolvency


24,067








24,209

Europe Core


162,564








145,808

Europe Insolvency


23,724








22,145

Total Cash Collections


$ 468,066








$ 404,945












  • Total cash collections in Q4 2024 increased 14.1% to $468.1 million compared to $410.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 ("Q4 2023"). For the full year, total cash collections increased 12.5% to $1.9 billion, compared to $1.7 billion in 2023.











Three Months Ended Dec 31,


Year Ended Dec 31,

($ in thousands)


2024


2023


2024


2023

Portfolio income


$ 229,720


$ 194,636


$ 857,188


$ 757,128

Recoveries collected in excess of forecast


$ 31,879


$ 17,856


$ 156,135


$ 65,132

Changes in expected future recoveries


23,381


4,898


84,733


(35,998)

Changes in expected recoveries


$ 55,260


$ 22,754


$ 240,868


$ 29,134

Total portfolio revenue


$ 284,980


$ 217,390


$ 1,098,056


$ 786,262










  • Total portfolio revenue in Q4 2024 increased 31.1% to $285.0 million, compared to $217.4 million in Q4 2023. For the full year, total portfolio revenue increased 39.7% to $1.1 billion, compared to $786.3 million in 2023.

Expenses

  • Operating expenses in Q4 2024 increased 13.2% to $199.1 million, compared to $175.9 million in Q4 2023.
    • Legal collection costs increased $11.1 million, primarily due to increased investments in our U.S. legal collections channel to drive future cash collections growth.
    • Legal collection fees increased $6.4 million, primarily due to higher external legal collections in our U.S. Core portfolio.
  • For the full year, operating expenses increased by 10.4% to $774.8 million, compared to $702.1 million in 2023.
  • For the full year, interest expense, net increased by 26.2% to $229.3 million, compared to $181.7 million in 2023, primarily reflecting higher debt balances to support portfolio investments.
  • The effective tax rate for the full year was 19.2%.

Portfolio Purchases












Portfolio Purchase Source


2024


2023

($ in thousands)


Q4


Q3


Q2


Q1


Q4

Americas and Australia Core


$ 194,063


$ 263,613


$ 198,761


$ 174,660


$ 143,052

Americas Insolvency


9,460


10,162


26,627


22,156


18,608

Europe Core


220,875


71,507


127,991


43,997


110,780

Europe Insolvency


8,272


4,696


25,990


5,004


12,476

Total Portfolio Purchases


$ 432,670


$ 349,978


$ 379,369


$ 245,817


$ 284,916












  • The Company purchased $432.7 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q4 2024 and $1.4 billion in 2024, the latter of which represented a Company record.
  • At the end of Q4 2024, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments1 of $498.9 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $403.1 million in the Americas and Australia and $95.8 million in Europe.

Credit Availability

  • Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of December 31, 2024 was $1.0 billion, comprised of $564.3 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $462.0 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.

Financial and Operational Targets for 2025

The Company has updated its financial and operational targets for the full year 2025:

  • $1.2 billion of portfolio investments
  • High single-digit cash collections growth
  • 60%+ cash efficiency ratio
  • ~12% return on average tangible equity2

1.

Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.

2.

A reconciliation of total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc., the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to average tangible equity can be found at the end of this press release.

These targets exclude the impact of the Company exercising its right to sell its equity interest in RCB Investimentos S.A., the servicing company for the Company's nonperforming loans in Brazil. This transaction does not impact the Company's ownership of any portfolios in Brazil, and the Company does not expect this to impact its existing operations or future portfolio investment opportunities in this market.

Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until February 19, 2026, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 21638# until February 26, 2025.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc.

Consolidated Income Statements

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)


(unaudited)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues:








Portfolio income

$ 229,720


$ 194,636


$ 857,188


$ 757,128

Changes in expected recoveries

55,260


22,754


240,868


29,134

Total portfolio revenue

284,980


217,390


1,098,056


786,262

Other revenue

8,252


4,028


16,468


16,292

Total revenues

293,232


221,418


1,114,524


802,554

Operating expenses:








Compensation and benefits

74,959


71,070


298,903


288,778

Legal collection costs

34,036


22,903


124,782


89,131

Legal collection fees

16,270


9,844


56,623


38,072

Agency fees

21,583


20,208


83,334


74,699

Professional and outside services

19,592


20,555


83,218


82,619

Communication

9,230


9,905


43,433


40,430

Rent and occupancy

4,474


4,126


16,929


17,319

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

2,966


3,234


10,792


18,615

Other operating expenses

15,986


14,044


56,778


52,399

Total operating expenses

199,096


175,889


774,792


702,062

Income from operations

94,136


45,529


339,732


100,492

Other income and (expense):








Interest expense, net

(60,574)


(50,946)


(229,267)


(181,724)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net

(147)


(695)


(9)


289

Other

(15)


(564)


(851)


(1,944)

Income/(loss) before income taxes

33,400


(6,676)


109,605


(82,887)

Income tax expense/(benefit)

10,616


(816)


21,032


(16,133)

Net Income/(loss)

22,784


(5,860)


88,573


(66,754)

Adjustment for net income
attributable to noncontrolling
interests

4,328


2,922


17,972


16,723

Net income/(loss) attributable
to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 18,456


$ (8,782)


$ 70,601


$ (83,477)

Net income/(loss) per common share attributable
to PRA Group, Inc.:








Basic

$ 0.47


$ (0.22)


$ 1.79


$ (2.13)

Diluted

$ 0.47


$ (0.22)


$ 1.79


$ (2.13)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:








Basic

39,468


39,245


39,382


39,177

Diluted

39,681


39,245


39,542


39,177

PRA Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 105,938


$ 112,528

Investments

66,304


72,404

Finance receivables, net

4,140,742


3,656,598

Income taxes receivable

19,559


27,713

Deferred tax assets, net

75,134


74,694

Right-of-use assets

32,173


45,877

Property and equipment, net

29,498


36,450

Goodwill

396,357


431,564

Other assets

65,450


67,526

Total assets

$ 4,931,155


$ 4,525,354

Liabilities and Equity




Liabilities:




Accrued expenses and accounts payable

$ 141,211


$ 138,218

Income taxes payable

28,584


17,912

Deferred tax liabilities, net

16,813


17,051

Lease liabilities

36,437


50,300

Interest-bearing deposits

163,406


115,589

Borrowings

3,326,621


2,914,270

Other liabilities

24,476


32,638

Total liabilities

3,737,548


3,285,978

Equity:




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
and outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,510 shares
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 100,000 shares authorized,
39,247 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023

395


392

Additional paid-in capital

17,882


7,071

Retained earnings

1,560,149


1,489,548

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(443,394)


(329,899)

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

1,135,032


1,167,112

Noncontrolling interests

58,575


72,264

Total equity

1,193,607


1,239,376

Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,931,155


$ 4,525,354

Select Expenses (Income)

Amounts in thousands, pre-tax











Three Months Ended


December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

Noncash interest expense - amortization of
debt discount/premium and
issuance costs

2,241

3,795

2,331

2,200

2,177

2,220

2,384

2,441

Change in fair value of
derivatives

(4,686)

(5,706)

(5,628)

(5,930)

(6,734)

(6,545)

(6,960)

(5,470)

Amortization of
intangibles

58

60

58

60

69

69

68

66

Impairment of real estate

-

-

-

-

202

5,037

-

-

Stock-based
compensation expense

3,337

3,251

3,555

3,327

2,952

1,629

2,715

3,799

Purchase Price Multiples

as of December 31, 2024

Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period

Purchase Price (1)(2)

Total Estimated
Collections (3)

Estimated
Remaining
Collections (4)

Current Purchase
Price Multiple

Original Purchase
Price Multiple (5)

Americas and Australia Core






1996-2014

$ 2,336,839

$ 6,666,570

$ 86,032

285 %

228 %

2015

443,114

927,658

46,128

209 %

205 %

2016

455,767

1,098,337

57,944

241 %

201 %

2017

532,851

1,224,240

88,789

230 %

193 %

2018

653,975

1,541,030

132,482

236 %

202 %

2019

581,476

1,318,780

123,568

227 %

206 %

2020

435,668

961,295

137,424

221 %

213 %

2021

435,846

736,453

237,332

169 %

191 %

2022

406,082

711,153

299,192

175 %

179 %

2023

622,583

1,222,214

800,016

196 %

197 %

2024

823,662

1,738,041

1,593,881

211 %

211 %

Subtotal

7,727,863

18,145,771

3,602,788



Americas Insolvency





1996-2014

1,414,476

2,722,528

18

192 %

155 %

2015

63,170

88,142

14

140 %

125 %

2016

91,442

118,446

152

130 %

123 %

2017

275,257

359,007

773

130 %

125 %

2018

97,879

136,633

539

140 %

127 %

2019

123,077

167,054

1,987

136 %

128 %

2020

62,130

91,244

11,795

147 %

136 %

2021

55,187

74,384

19,064

135 %

136 %

2022

33,442

47,469

23,982

142 %

139 %

2023

91,282

119,560

83,007

131 %

135 %

2024

68,391

101,716

89,633

149 %

149 %

Subtotal

2,375,733

4,026,183

230,964



Total Americas and Australia

10,103,596

22,171,954

3,833,752



Europe Core






2012-2014

814,553

2,669,874

379,300

328 %

205 %

2015

411,340

758,443

120,732

184 %

160 %

2016

333,090

583,379

140,510

175 %

167 %

2017

252,174

366,781

89,512

145 %

144 %

2018

341,775

561,190

168,307

164 %

148 %

2019

518,610

856,928

290,123

165 %

152 %

2020

324,119

581,309

219,274

179 %

172 %

2021

412,411

713,243

352,787

173 %

170 %

2022

359,447

587,410

398,171

163 %

162 %

2023

410,593

693,410

510,556

169 %

169 %

2024

451,786

815,403

770,745

180 %

180 %

Subtotal

4,629,898

9,187,370

3,440,017



Europe Insolvency





2014

10,876

19,087

-

175 %

129 %

2015

18,973

29,488

-

155 %

139 %

2016

39,338

58,074

517

148 %

130 %

2017

39,235

52,129

571

133 %

128 %

2018

44,908

52,994

1,685

118 %

123 %

2019

77,218

114,028

9,631

148 %

130 %

2020

105,440

159,773

19,710

152 %

129 %

2021

53,230

75,089

19,991

141 %

134 %

2022

44,604

63,240

33,069

142 %

137 %

2023

46,558

65,196

47,203

140 %

138 %

2024

43,459

63,717

54,480

147 %

147 %

Subtotal

523,839

752,815

186,857



Total Europe

5,153,737

9,940,185

3,626,874



Total PRA Group

$ 15,257,333

$ 32,112,139

$ 7,460,626



(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments
that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the December 31, 2024 exchange rate.

(5) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information (1)

Amounts in thousands


Year Ended December 31, 2024


As of December 31, 2024

Purchase Period

Cash

Collections (2)

Portfolio
Income (2)

Changes in
Expected
Recoveries (2)

Total Portfolio
Revenue (2)


Net Finance Receivables (3)

Americas and Australia Core







1996-2014

$ 49,430

$ 20,182

$ 32,247

$ 52,429


$ 28,916

2015

17,254

7,416

15,087

22,503


20,325

2016

23,996

12,863

10,866

23,729


21,595

2017

39,179

17,745

15,041

32,786


36,691

2018

75,887

27,489

34,009

61,498


69,363

2019

77,702

31,575

17,210

48,785


69,098

2020

87,038

34,766

9,314

44,080


77,729

2021

98,398

49,853

(11,413)

38,440


124,903

2022

144,656

61,438

(4,581)

56,857


181,937

2023

285,853

162,745

(1,541)

161,204


450,432

2024

145,984

116,143

13,780

129,923


807,358

Subtotal

1,045,377

542,215

130,019

672,234


1,888,347

Americas Insolvency







1996-2014

1,269

170

1,104

1,274


-

2015

192

28

134

162


9

2016

560

39

429

468


133

2017

2,516

192

2,016

2,208


699

2018

2,503

117

1,043

1,160


511

2019

14,648

909

(1,651)

(742)


1,903

2020

16,984

2,393

565

2,958


10,991

2021

15,316

2,942

612

3,554


17,067

2022

11,137

3,042

661

3,703


20,404

2023

25,104

10,831

(1,272)

9,559


66,685

2024

12,083

7,241

445

7,686


63,027

Subtotal

102,312

27,904

4,086

31,990


181,429

Total Americas and Australia

1,147,689

570,119

134,105

704,224


2,069,776

Europe Core







2012-2014

101,686

61,342

30,572

91,914


86,106

2015

30,431

13,316

6,116

19,432


59,318

2016

27,447

12,746

4,522

17,268


79,412

2017

17,868

6,600

(133)

6,467


59,637

2018

37,136

13,543

5,850

19,393


108,195

2019

68,188

21,935

11,709

33,644


195,751

2020

50,148

18,667

10,654

29,321


134,983

2021

66,645

28,048

8,116

36,164


213,432

2022

74,718

29,894

4,613

34,507


251,662

2023

103,129

42,584

4,380

46,964


303,553

2024

46,082

19,035

6,759

25,794


429,327

Subtotal

623,478

267,710

93,158

360,868


1,921,376

Europe Insolvency







2014

181

-

181

181


-

2015

193

2

164

166


-

2016

794

109

401

510


134

2017

1,542

115

121

236


428

2018

3,462

246

331

577


1,491

2019

12,916

1,326

1,717

3,043


8,378

2020

25,549

2,674

3,403

6,077


18,148

2021

15,376

2,580

2,190

4,770


17,754

2022

15,198

3,753

2,803

6,556


27,385

2023

12,744

5,001

1,068

6,069


37,503

2024

9,454

3,553

1,226

4,779


38,369

Subtotal

97,409

19,359

13,605

32,964


149,590

Total Europe

720,887

287,069

106,763

393,832


2,070,966

Total PRA Group

$ 1,868,576

$ 857,188

$ 240,868

$ 1,098,056


$ 4,140,742

(1) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current year.

(3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the December 31, 2024 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)

as of December 31, 2024

Amounts in millions



Cash Collections


Purchase Period

Purchase Price (2)(3)

1996-2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Total

Americas and Australia Core












1996-2014

$ 2,336.8

$ 4,371.9

$ 727.8

$ 470.0

$ 311.2

$ 222.5

$ 155.0

$ 96.6

$ 68.8

$ 51.0

$ 40.2

$ 49.4

$ 6,564.4

2015

443.1

-

117.0

228.4

185.9

126.6

83.6

57.2

34.9

19.5

14.1

17.3

884.5

2016

455.8

-

-

138.7

256.5

194.6

140.6

105.9

74.2

38.4

24.9

24.0

997.8

2017

532.9

-

-

-

107.3

278.7

256.5

192.5

130.0

76.3

43.8

39.2

1124.3

2018

654.0

-

-

-

-

122.7

361.9

337.7

239.9

146.1

92.9

75.9

1377.1

2019

581.5

-

-

-

-

-

143.8

349.0

289.8

177.7

110.3

77.7

1148.3

2020

435.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

132.9

284.3

192.0

125.8

87.0

822.0

2021

435.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

85.0

177.3

136.8

98.4

497.5

2022

406.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

67.7

195.4

144.7

407.8

2023

622.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

108.5

285.9

394.4

2024

823.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

145.9

145.9

Subtotal

7,727.9

4,371.9

844.8

837.1

860.9

945.1

1,141.4

1,271.8

1,206.9

946.0

892.7

1,045.4

14,364.0

Americas Insolvency












1996-2014

1,414.5

1,949.8

340.8

213.0

122.9

59.1

22.6

5.8

3.3

2.3

1.5

1.3

2,722.4

2015

63.2

-

3.4

17.9

20.1

19.8

16.7

7.9

1.3

0.6

0.3

0.2

88.2

2016

91.4

-

-

18.9

30.4

25.0

19.9

14.4

7.4

1.8

0.9

0.6

119.3

2017

275.3

-

-

-

49.1

97.3

80.9

58.8

44.0

20.8

4.9

2.5

358.3

2018

97.9

-

-

-

-

6.7

27.4

30.5

31.6

24.6

12.7

2.5

136.0

2019

123.1

-

-

-

-

-

13.4

31.4

39.1

37.8

28.7

14.6

165.0

2020

62.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.5

16.1

20.4

19.5

17.0

79.5

2021

55.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.6

17.9

17.5

15.3

55.3

2022

33.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.2

9.2

11.1

23.5

2023

91.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9.0

25.1

34.1

2024

68.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12.1

12.1

Subtotal

2,375.7

1,949.8

344.2

249.8

222.5

207.9

180.9

155.3

147.4

129.4

104.2

102.3

3,793.7

Total Americas and Australia

10,103.6

6,321.7

1,189.0

1,086.9

1,083.4

1,153.0

1,322.3

1,427.1

1,354.3

1,075.4

996.9

1,147.7

18,157.7

Europe Core












2012-2014

814.5

195.1

297.5

249.9

224.1

209.6

175.3

151.7

151.0

123.6

108.6

101.7

1,988.1

2015

411.3

-

45.8

100.3

86.2

80.9

66.1

54.3

51.4

40.7

33.8

30.4

589.9

2016

333.1

-

-

40.4

78.9

72.6

58.0

48.3

46.7

36.9

29.7

27.4

438.9

2017

252.2

-

-

-

17.9

56.0

44.1

36.1

34.8

25.2

20.2

17.9

252.2

2018

341.8

-

-

-

-

24.3

88.7

71.3

69.1

50.7

41.6

37.1

382.8

2019

518.6

-

-

-

-

-

48.0

125.7

121.4

89.8

75.1

68.2

528.2

2020

324.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

32.3

91.7

69.0

56.1

50.1

299.2

2021

412.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

48.5

89.9

73.0

66.6

278.0

2022

359.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

33.9

83.8

74.7

192.4

2023

410.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

50.2

103.1

153.3

2024

451.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

46.3

46.3

Subtotal

4,629.9

195.1

343.3

390.6

407.1

443.4

480.2

519.7

614.6

559.7

572.1

623.5

5,149.3

Europe Insolvency












2014

10.9

-

4.3

3.9

3.2

2.6

1.5

0.8

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

17.2

2015

19.0

-

3.0

4.4

5.0

4.8

3.9

2.9

1.6

0.6

0.4

0.2

26.8

2016

39.3

-

-

6.2

12.7

12.9

10.7

7.9

6.0

2.7

1.3

0.8

61.2

2017

39.2

-

-

-

1.2

7.9

9.2

9.8

9.4

6.5

3.8

1.5

49.3

2018

44.9

-

-

-

-

0.6

8.4

10.3

11.7

9.8

7.2

3.5

51.5

2019

77.2

-

-

-

-

-

5.0

21.1

23.9

21.0

17.5

12.9

101.4

2020

105.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.0

34.6

34.1

29.7

25.5

129.9

2021

53.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.5

14.4

14.7

15.4

50.0

2022

44.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.5

12.4

15.2

32.1

2023

46.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.2

12.7

16.9

2024

43.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9.5

9.5

Subtotal

523.8

-

7.3

14.5

22.1

28.8

38.7

58.8

93.0

93.8

91.4

97.4

545.8

Total Europe

5,153.7

195.1

350.6

405.1

429.2

472.2

518.9

578.5

707.6

653.5

663.5

720.9

5,695.1

Total PRA Group

$ 15,257.3

$ 6,516.8

$ 1,539.6

$ 1,492.0

$ 1,512.6

$ 1,625.2

$ 1,841.2

$ 2,005.6

$ 2,061.9

$ 1,728.9

$ 1,660.4

$ 1,868.6

$ 23,852.8

(1)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the respective year.

(2)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (or loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense (or less income tax benefit); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries collected and applied to finance receivables, net less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)

2024

2023

Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 71

$ (83)

Adjustments:







Income tax expense/(benefit)

21

(16)

Interest expense, net

229

181

Other expense

1

2

Depreciation and amortization

11

13

Impairment of real estate

-

5

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

18

17

Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes
in expected recoveries

787

888

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,138

$ 1,007








In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE"), which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term shareholder return. Average tangible equity is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average tangible equity.

The following table displays the Company's ROATE and provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to average tangible equity for the years indicated (amounts in thousands, except for ratio data):



Balance as of Year End


Average Balance



2024


2023


2022


2024


2023


2022

Total stockholders' equity - PRA
Group, Inc.


$ 1,135,032


$ 1,167,112


$ 1,227,661


$ 1,159,163


$ 1,166,846


$ 1,231,546

Less: Goodwill


396,357


431,564


435,921


415,685


423,110


448,214

Less: Other intangible assets


1,453


1,742


1,847


1,616


1,786


2,017

Average tangible equity








$ 741,862


$ 741,950


$ 781,315

Net income/(loss) attributable to
PRA Group, Inc.








$ 70,601


$ (83,477)


$ 117,147

Return on average tangible
equity








9.5 %


(11.3) %


15.0 %

Investor Contact:
 Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
[email protected]

News Media Contact:
 Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.