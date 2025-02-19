Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025
WKN: 909187 | ISIN: BRGGBRACNPR8 | Ticker-Symbol: GDUB
Frankfurt
20.02.25
08:16 Uhr
2,820 Euro
-0,020
-0,70 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

Finanznachrichten News

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Q24 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$ 2.4 billion in the fourth quarter, up 17.2% from 4Q23.

Investments (CAPEX) amounted to R$2.4 billion in 4Q24, totaling R$6.2 billion for 2024. For 2025, we estimate an investment of R$6 billion in projects allocated to maintenance and competitiveness.

Dividend distribution in the amount of R$ 0.10 per share, equivalent to R$ 203.4 million, to be paid based on 4Q24 results. In 2024, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) returned R$2.9 billion through dividends and the buyback program, achieving a return of 65.9% for shareholders.

The Company concluded the 2024 share buyback program and approved a new buyback program for up to 64.5 million shares of Gerdau S.A., with a 12-month term.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 4Q24 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 4Q24 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website.
https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

© 2025 PR Newswire
