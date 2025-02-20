Smartcar, the leading API platform for connected vehicles, is proud to announce its partnership with BMW Group (BMW) in Europe. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enabling developers and businesses to seamlessly integrate with BMW, Mini, and Rolls Royce vehicles in the region, empowering innovative mobility solutions.

With this partnership, BMW vehicles in Europe will be available through the Smartcar platform, allowing developers and businesses across industries to connect their apps effortlessly.

"We're excited to partner with BMW to enable seamless connected mobility solutions," said Sahas Katta, CEO of Smartcar. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to unlock the freedom of movement for everyone, empowering developers and businesses to innovate while delivering exceptional experiences for BMW vehicle owners in Europe."

Developers and businesses often encounter challenges integrating with multiple automaker APIs, which can slow innovation and increase maintenance efforts. This new integration enables developers to innovate faster by connecting with leading automakers like BMW using a single Smartcar API.

Developers and businesses interested in connecting to BMW vehicles can explore these new capabilities through Smartcar's platform, with availability expected this summer.

About Smartcar

Smartcar is the leading API platform for connected vehicles, empowering businesses to develop mobility solutions offering vehicle owners access to greater choice. Founded in 2015, Smartcar simplifies car integration with developer tools that include a unified API, API connection management, and seamless consent management. Smartcar unlocks freedom of movement by removing barriers to mobility app development and helping vehicle owners choose the apps they want to use whether for energy management, vehicle repairs, EV charging, rideshare, auto insurance, or other applications.

Smartcar has raised $36M to date and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and Energize Ventures. For more information, visit https://smartcar.com.

About BMW

BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG) is a global leader in premium mobility and innovative automotive design, headquartered in Munich, Germany. Renowned for its pioneering spirit, BMW continues to shape the future of transportation with a focus on electrification, digitalization, and sustainability. With a portfolio that spans luxury vehicles, motorcycles, and cutting-edge mobility services, BMW remains dedicated to delivering dynamic driving experiences and setting benchmarks in automotive excellence. For more information, visit www.bmwgroup.com.

