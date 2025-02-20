BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Autohome Inc (ATHM) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB320.523 million, or RMB0.62 per share. This compares with RMB446.736 million, or RMB0.89 per share, last year.Excluding items, Autohome Inc reported adjusted earnings of RMB486.520 million or RMB1 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 6.7% to RMB1.783 billion from RMB1.911 billion last year.Autohome Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB320.523 Mln. vs. RMB446.736 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.62 vs. RMB0.89 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.783 Bln vs. RMB1.911 Bln last year.For the fourth quarter, Autohome reported earnings per ADS of RMB2.50, compared with RMB3.56 per ADS, registered for the same period last year. Excluding items, income per ADS stood at RMB3.99, lower than RMB4.14 per ADS a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX