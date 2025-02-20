HIGHLIGHTS:

TXC24-122 cut 5.21 metres of 3.02 g/t Au and 292 g/t Ag for 563 g/t AgEq, including 0.73 metres of 3,462 g/t AgEq (1,834 g/t Ag and 18.08 g/t Au).

TXC24-115 returned 3.96 metres grading 3.96 g/t Au and 375 g/t Ag for 659 g/t AgEq, including 1.37 metres of 625 g/t Ag and 5.06 g/t Au for 1,081 g/t AgEq.

TXC24-117 yielded 2.01 metres of 1,783 g/t AgEq (1,141 g/t Ag and 7.13 g/t Au) from 261.2 metres, including 0.40 metres of 6,064.4 g/t AgEq (3,712 g/t Ag and 26.13 g/t Au).

Results continue to exceed expectations at the Merten-Bermuda vein group in the DPB South area, confirming high-grade silver and gold connects across significant length at higher-than-average grades.

Drilling at Tonopah West continues with two core drill rigs and one RC drill rig to complete the expanded M&I Conversion Program. Sixteen drillholes have assays pending (9 RC and 7 core) and an additional 17 core holes are planned.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces additional high-grade silver and gold drill intercepts from the M&I Conversion Drill program (as defined herein) at its 100% owned Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West") located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, United States.

The Company is currently in the process of completing its in-fill drilling program at Tonopah West which commenced in mid July 2024 and has since been expanded to consist of approximately 62 drillholes within the shallow southern portion of the Bermuda-Merten vein group ("DPB South") resource area (the "M&I Conversion Area") with a goal to convert up to 1.5-million tonnes of material from inferred mineral resources to measured and indicated mineral resources (the "M&I Conversion Program" or the "Program"). The M&I Conversion Area represents the initial years of anticipated production based on the mine plan laid out in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment on Tonopah West (see September 4, 2024 news release).

At the end of December 2024, a total of 38 drillholes were completed pursuant to the M&I Conversion Program. The table below shows assays for the last tranche of drillholes completed in 2024.

Drilling remains ongoing, with assays pending for sixteen drillholes (9 reverse circulation (RC) and 7 core), and an additional 17 core holes have been planned to complete the M&I Conversion Program. The Company intends to incorporate the results from the Program into an updated mineral resource estimate on Tonopah West anticipated for release in the third quarter of 2025.

The results from the Program to date show that the Merten-Bermuda vein group in the DPB South area are exceeding the Company's expectations, confirming high-grade silver and gold connects across significant lengths at higher-than-average grades.

Andrew Pollard, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We continue to be impressed by the results from our ongoing and expanded M&I Conversion Program, that collectively with previous results, validate our model and showcase a remarkable continuity of high-grade mineralization during the early years of anticipated production. We expect to complete this aspect of our 2025 drilling by April and incorporate the results into a resource update over the summer. Assays are eagerly anticipated for 5 RC scout holes, with 3 additional core holes already in the works, that are testing what we see as significant expansion potential to the east of the M&I Conversion Area where a high-angle structural zone is emerging."

Table 1: Tonopah West Assay Intercepts using 200 g/t AgEq cut off

Drillhole

ID Area From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t AgEq

g/t TXC24-115 DPB 332.54 336.50 3.96 375.2 3.154 659.1 Including 332.54 333.91 1.37 624.8 5.066 1,080.8 TXC24-116 DPB 199.34 199.89 0.55 987.0 11.467 2,019.2 TXC24-116 DPB 218.12 218.69 0.58 135.0 1.440 264.6 TXC24-117 DPB 246.46 247.04 0.58 105.0 1.460 236.4 TXC24-117 DPB 261.21 263.23 2.01 1,141.0 7.139 1,783.6 Including 261.21 261.52 0.31 2,227.0 10.200 3,145.1 Including 262.83 263.23 0.40 3,712.0 26.13 6,064.4 TXC24-118 DPB 205.98 206.35 0.37 1,610.0 15.333 2,990.2 TXC24-118 DPB 332.17 332.54 0.37 91.3 1.280 206.5 TXC24-119 DPB 370.42 375.12 4.69 379.0 3.722 714.0 Including 372.16 373.38 1.22 770.5 7.757 1,468.8 TXC24-121 DPB 262.13 266.00 3.87 179.3 1.365 302.1 TXC24-122 DPB 270.05 270.97 0.92 477.7 4.880 916.9 Including 270.66 270.97 0.31 875.0 8.880 1,674.3 TXC24-122 DPB 337.11 342.32 5.21 291.7 3.018 563.4 Including 341.59 342.32 0.73 1,834.0 18.081 3,461.5 AgEq gpt=(Au gpt*90)+Ag gpt; True thickness is 85 to 95% of interval thickness based on the modelled vein geomtries; NSV=No values above cut off; Cut-off grade is 150 gpt AgEq; RC/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail; Core is core from the surface.

The geometry of the high-grade silver and gold is sizable with high-grade chutes plunging to the northwest with an area exceeding 175 by 350 metres and open down plunge. The high-grade chutes have thicker vein intercepts along the axis of the chute ranging from 2 metres to over 5 metres.

A secondary mineralized chute has emerged to the east along a west-northwest, high-angle structural zone with high grade silver and gold. Figure 1 shows the size of the high-grade M&I Conversion Area and the emerging eastern target. A series of five RC drillholes have been completed and three core holes are planned to better define the size and grade of this mineralized chute.

Figure 1: Merten Long Section showing grade times thickness (AgEqXm)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/241600_e40860da24f5382e_001full.jpg

All drillholes returned significant silver and gold assays with the exception of TXC24-120. As is evident from Table 1, the high-grade results are associated with thicker intercepts of quartz vein material. This combination of high grade and thickness should have a positive impact on the proposed development of the DPB South area.

Table 2: Tonopah West Drillhole Location Coordinates (based on GPS readings in the field, Datum UTM, NAD 1927, Zone 11)

Hole

ID Area Type UTM_NAD27

E UTM_NAD27

N Elevation

(m) Depth

(m) Azimuth Inclination TXC24-115 DPB RC/Core 477842.0 4213697.4 1766.0 471.5 180 -60 TXC24-116 DPB RC/Core 477870.0 4213339.1 1769.2 357.5 180 -55 TXC24-117 DPB RC/Core 477855.0 4213414.0 1769.2 334.7 180 -55 TXC24-118 DPB RC/Core 477871.0 4213514.0 1766.3 395.6 180 -55 TXC24-119 DPB RC/Core 477902.0 4213702.0 1769.2 407.5 180 -60 TXC24-120 DPB RC/Core 477832.0 4213253.0 1769.8 300.8 180 -62 TXC24-121 DPB RC/Core 477821.0 4213419.0 1769.5 353.0 180 -62 TXC24-122 DPB RC/Core 477831.0 4213508.0 1765.0 404.8 180 -60

Figure 2 is a plan map showing the location of all the drillholes in the M&I Conversion Program and highlighting those mentioned in this news release.

Figure 2: Drillhole location map of the M&I Conversion Program showing drillholes mentioned in this news release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/241600_e40860da24f5382e_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The RC and core samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.

The RC samples are lined out at the lab and logged in to AAL's system. The core samples are cut using core saws and personnel at AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada according to the Company's instructions delivered with each core hole.

All samples are dried, crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm) and a 250-gram sub-sample split is collected and pulverized to 200 mesh (74 micron) in a ring and puck pulverizer. Then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split (FA-PB30-ICP). Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis (ICP-5AM48). Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish (GRAVAU30 and GRAVAG30). Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified reference material approximately every 15th to 20th sample.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the timing of completion of the Company's drill program at Tonopah West and the anticipated objectives and results therefrom; the incorporation of the results from the M&I Conversion Program in an updated mineral resource estimate on Tonopah West and the anticipated timing of release thereof; the Company's de-risking initiatives at Tonopah West; estimates of mineral resource quantities and qualities; estimates of mineralization from drilling; geological information projected from sampling results; and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

