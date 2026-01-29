Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Thompson as Head of Investor Relations for the Company.

Mr. Thompson is a seasoned capital markets professional with over 17 years of experience in the metals and mining sector. He has a proven track record of driving shareholder value through strategic communications and stakeholder relationship management, particularly for high-growth, development-stage companies.

Prior to joining Blackrock, Mr. Thompson held senior Investor Relations roles at several highly successful precious metals developers that were ultimately acquired in significant M&A transactions: Atlantic Gold Corp.: acquired for C$722 million and Kaminak Gold Corp.: acquired for C$520 million.

His excellence in the field has been recognized by the broader investment community. Mr. Thompson was awarded "Best IR by a TSX Venture listed Company" at the IR Magazine Awards Canada 2018 and received a nomination for the same award in 2016.

Most recently, Mr. Thompson served as Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations at Westhaven Gold Corp. During his tenure, he was a key member of the leadership team that successfully transitioned the company from a grassroots discovery through to a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "With an updated preliminary economic assessment in view, a robust treasury, and permitting initiatives well-underway, Sean is joining the Company at a pivotal time as we seek to broaden our market profile. Sean brings an impressive track-record in broadening investor bases with other highly-followed precious metals developers, and we're excited to welcome him to the team as we position ourselves as the next American silver developer."

Mr. Thompson holds an MBA from Dalhousie University, providing him with the analytical depth required to help manage and communicate financial modeling and peer-group valuations across the gold and silver sectors.

In connection with Mr. Thompson's appointment, the Company has granted him 200,000 stock options of the Company ("Stock Options") pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. Each Stock Option entitles him to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price per Common Share of $1.53 and will vest as to one-third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant, expiring on January 29, 2031.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

