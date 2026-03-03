Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the issuance by the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection (NDEP), through the Bureau of Air Pollution Control, the Class II Air Quality and Surface Disturbance Permit (the "Permit") for the Company's Tonopah West mineral project ("Tonopah West") located along the Walker Lane Trend in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, USA.

The Permit allows for the disturbance of up to 150 acres (60.7 Hectares) at Tonopah West with appropriate dust control measures and an ongoing program using the best practical methods to prevent particulate matter from becoming airborne. The term of the Permit is five (5) years, which can be extended and modified as Tonopah West moves toward permitting and construction of its proposed exploration decline, test mining and bulk sample extraction programs.

Data collection continues for the hydrogeological and geochemical programs that will form the basis for the Water Pollution Control Permit. Five humidity cells are in process to review acid generating potential of the waste and mineralized lithologies that will be encountered and transported to the surface during the tunneling and construction of the exploration decline including stockpiles for mineralized material mined as part of the bulk sample program.

The hydrogeological program is designed to understand the groundwater dynamics focused on potential flow and volumes to support required management and disposal as needed during the test mining and bulk sample phase of the program. Waste dump, stockpiles and portal entry engineering designs are on schedule and will be completed and used to calculate surface disturbance that will be the cornerstone for the Modification to the Nevada Reclamation Permit. The permitting process is on schedule with all permits anticipated by mid-2027. Once all permits are in hand, the Company will decide when to commence with the exploration decline, test mining and bulk sample extraction programs at Tonopah West.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock Silver Corp. is an American-focused emerging primary silver developer systematically advancing the high-grade Tonopah West Project, situated in the historic "Queen of the Silver Camps" in a jurisdiction consistently ranked as one of the top mining regions globally. The Company is backstopped by a veteran board and technical team with a proven track record of discovering, financing, and building major precious metal mines in Nevada and globally. Blackrock is committed to establishing a secure, high-margin, domestic supply of silver and gold.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

