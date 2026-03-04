Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu as independent directors to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors").

In conjunction with the appointments, Daniel Vickerman, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, has stepped down as a director of Blackrock. We sincerely thank Mr. Vickerman for his dedicated service and valuable contributions to the Board of Directors during his tenure, and look forward to his continued service in his role as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development of Blackrock.

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and CEO, commented: "We are honored to welcome Susan Mathieu and Bernard Poznanski to our Board at this pivotal stage as we advance Tonopah West toward development. Bernie's extensive experience advising public companies on complex capital markets transactions, M&A and governance matters, together with Susan's more than 30 years of global mining leadership spanning development, operations and sustainability, bring valuable and complementary expertise to the Company. With their appointments as independent directors, we continue to enhance the strength, independence and overall effectiveness of our Board as we position Blackrock for its next phase of growth. I would also like to sincerely thank Daniel Vickerman for his dedicated service as a director, and we are pleased that he will continue to play a key leadership role as our Senior Vice President, Corporate Development."

About Bernard Poznanski

Bernard Poznanski, our former external legal counsel, is a highly experienced corporate and securities lawyer with more than 40 years of distinguished practice advising public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, the NYSE American and NASDAQ on complex securities, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and mining law matters. He brings strategic legal insight to transactions across a broad range of industries, particularly in natural resources, technology and capital markets.

Mr. Poznanski's experience encompasses all aspects of corporate and securities law. He has acted on major financings and strategic transactions, including cross-border offerings and bought deal prospectus financings for mining issuers, take-over bids and issuer bids, and a number of proxy contests. He has also played a pivotal role in significant mergers and acquisitions in complex public company transactions and in mineral property acquisitions. He has regularly represented boards of directors and special committees and advised on sophisticated corporate governance matters.

Mr. Poznanski holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) (cum laude) from the University of Ottawa, a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Commercial Law from McGill University, and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) from the University of Guelph. He is admitted to practice in British Columbia and is recognized as a leading practitioner in securities and corporate law.

About Susan Mathieu

Susan Mathieu has over thirty years of international mining experience through exploration, project development, permitting, construction and operations. She has experience from mine-site to corporate leadership roles, with a proven ability to affect change in diverse organizational cultures through building relationships, leadership in executing work, and integrating compliance functions into governance systems and business processes. Her mining career has been built in several different commodity businesses, including precious and base metals, diamonds, potash and uranium.

Ms. Mathieu served on the MAG Silver Corp. board for 5 years prior to its acquisition, where she Chaired the Technical Committee, and was a member of the Compensation and the Sustainability/HSEC Committees.

In previous VP roles, Ms. Mathieu led the corporate environmental, safety and sustainability efforts for NexGen Energy (Saskatchewan), Centerra Gold (Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Turkey) and NovaGold (Canada and Alaska). As a senior mining consultant at Golder Associates, she led technical teams dealing with a tailings incident in Brazil, as well as large-scale mining development projects in Canada's north. Ms. Mathieu gained solid technical grounding in mining during the early stages of her career with Placer Dome, Falconbridge and BHP in Canada, South Africa, Peru and Tanzania.

Ms. Mathieu holds a BSc. (Honours) and a MSc. in Biology from the University of Saskatchewan, and an Executive MBA from the Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University. She has also achieved her ICD.D designation.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock Silver Corp. is an American-focused emerging primary silver developer systematically advancing the high-grade Tonopah West Project, situated in the historic "Queen of the Silver Camps" in a jurisdiction consistently ranked as one of the top mining regions globally. The Company is backstopped by a veteran board and technical team with a proven track record of discovering, financing, and building major precious metal mines in Nevada and globally. Blackrock is committed to establishing a secure, high-margin, domestic supply of silver and gold.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286174

Source: Blackrock Silver Corp.