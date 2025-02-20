WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $156 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $207 million or $0.80 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to $3.357 billion from $3.501 billion last year.LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $156 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $3.357 Bln vs. $3.501 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX