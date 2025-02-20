HIGHLIGHTS:

High Grade Panel 161.0 metres @ 4.26 grams per tonne (g/t) gold including 30.0 metres @ 10.1 g/t gold, and 15.7 metres @ 10.4 g/t gold



Parallel Panel 3.0 metres @ 21.4 g/t gold



Satellite hit (over 150m below High Grade Panel) 24.0 metres @ 5.10 g/t gold



Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from the 100% owned Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company has drilled 3,210 metres in phase one of the program and will follow-up the best results with a second phase program.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "Drilling at Ana Paula continues to demonstrate the deposit's most unique aspect; long intervals of consistent high-grade gold mineralization. The drill program is both expanding the boundaries of the High Grade Panel and infilling sections to upgrade resource classifications. We continue to intersect satellite zones that are open to expansion including 24 metres grading 5.10 g/t gold, over 150 metres below the base of the High Grade Panel and 3 metres grading 21.4 g/t gold in the Parallel Panel. These indicate that more infill drilling can add higher grade ounces to the Ana Paula resource model."

Drill Results

The focus of the holes reported today was to expand the High Grade Panel and test step-out targets at depth beneath this zone. Hole AP-24-321 is on the same section as AP-24-317, and AP-24-318 is a step-out to the West of this section, and these two holes are building out confidence in the northern and southern boundaries of the High Grade Panel.

Hole AP-24-318 shows a 161-metre-long interval of consistent gold mineralization grading 4.26 g/t gold from 101 metres downhole with multiple higher-grade subzones, including 30 metres grading 10.1 g/t gold.

Hole AP-24-321 intersected a zone of limestone to the north of hole AP-24-317, which intersected an interval of 87.8 metres grading 16.0 g/t gold. At the upper contact of this limestone, hole AP-24-321 encountered 15.7 metres grading 10.4 g/t gold from 167.6 metres downhole. This suggests that the very high grades in AP-24-317 are due to gold concentrating along a geological contact.

Hole AP-24-321 also intercepted a deeper interval of 13 metres grading 3.5 g/t gold from 327 metres downhole that may be a narrow depth extension beneath the High Grade Panel.

Hole AP-24-319 is, we believe, perhaps the most interesting of today's results. It was the first north to south hole on a new cross-section through the deposit and hit multiple gold zones. It intersected 3 metres grading 21.4 g/t gold from 111 metres downhole in a step down in the Parallel Panel. Beneath the High Grade Panel, it returned a best intercept of 4.6 metres grading 7.9 g/t gold from 189 metres downhole amongst multiple narrow intercepts. These zones suggest good potential to extend the High Grade Panel deeper than currently modelled on this section.

Further downhole again in AP-24-319, a broad satellite zone over 150 metres beneath the High Grade Panel with 24 metres grading 5.1 g/t gold from 349 metres downhole has room to expand above and below the drillhole.

Hole AP-24-320 was drilled to the east of the High Grade Panel and returned 1.0 metres grading 5.0 g/t gold from 102 metres downhole.

To date, the Company has completed nine holes for a total of 3,210.1 metres. The team also completed four geotechnical and water monitoring holes to the end of 2024.

Figure 1: A West to East section with the resource model from 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate highlighting the High Grade Panel (clipped to greater than 2 g/t gold resource blocks). Recent drill results are highlighted.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/241611_11f28ed5a4fc78a8_003full.jpg

Figure 2: A cross section with the resource model from 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate highlighting the High Grade Panel (clipped to greater than 2 g/t gold resource blocks) and new holes AP-24-318 and AP-24-321.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/241611_11f28ed5a4fc78a8_004full.jpg

Figure 3: A cross section with the resource model from 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate highlighting the High Grade Panel (clipped to greater than 2 g/t gold resource blocks) and new hole AP-24-319.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/241611_11f28ed5a4fc78a8_005full.jpg

Drilling Results and Coordinates Tables

HoleID From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Au

(g/t) Topcut

Au (to 67 g/t) AP-24-318 108.0 269.0 161.0 4.26 including 209.0 239.0 30.0 10.1 AP-24-319 91.0 114.0 23.0 4.15 including 111.0 114.0 3.0 21.4 including 189.0 193.6 4.6 7.91 and 212.5 281.0 68.5 1.44 and 349.0 373.0 24.0 5.10 including 349.0 352.0 3.0 10.9 and including 363.15 368.15 5.15 14.0 AP-24-320 15.15 18.95 3.80 2.43 and 102.0 103.0 1.0 4.99 AP-24-321 117.15 184.0 66.85 3.12 2.20 including 136.3 146.0 9.7 2.22 and including 167.6 183.3 15.7 10.4 6.53 and 327.0 340.0 13.0 3.50 including 330.5 333.1 2.6 10.4

Table 1: Significant Drill Intersections

Hole ID Northing

(WGS84 Zone 14N) Easting

(WGS84 Zone 14N) Elevation

(metres) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Length

(metres) AP-24-318 410,106 1,998,128 943.2 180 -57 332.0 AP-24-319 410,181 1,998,124 903.5 180 -55 394.5 AP-24-320 410,321 1,998,047 887.7 180 -50 138.8 AP-24-321 410,124 1,998,161 928.4 180 -55 350.0

Table 2: Drill Hole Details

Heliostar Metals Included In 2024 TSX Venture 50

Heliostar Metals is further pleased to announce that it has been included in the 2024 TSX Venture 50 list. The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top fifty performing companies on the TSXV over the prior year.

TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies over the last year on the TSX Venture Exchange, a world-leading capital formation platform for early-stage growth firms. The companies are ranked based on three equally weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

The Company takes pride in its share performance in 2024 and the benefits that it brings our shareholders. We believe the steps we took in 2024 have set the company up for strong growth again in 2025 and beyond.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas and Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The Zacatecas, Hermosillo and North Vancouver ALS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish and overlimits were analysed by 30-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Statement of Qualified Person

Stewart Harris, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Harris is employed as Exploration Manager of the Company.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar aims to grow to become a mid-tier gold producer. The Company is focused on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico and has recently entered into an agreement to acquire a portfolio of production and development assets in Mexico.

