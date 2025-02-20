Kingston, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTCBB: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01 ) ("Delta" or "The Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing drill program at the Delta-1 Property, located near Thunder Bay, Ontario.

On January 15, 2025, Delta commenced the first phase of a 10,000-metre drilling program at the Eureka Gold Zone. The primary objective of this program is to expand the gold inventory at the deposit, which now extends over a strike length of 2.5 kilometres, from surface to a vertical depth of 300 metres and with a true width of up to 150 metres.

Delta is currently drilling its fourth hole of the program, having completed just over 2,600 metres of drilling to date. Drill holes D1-25-117, 118A, and 119A have all intersected wide zones of intense alteration including silicification and ankeritization within feldspar-phyric dikes and sedimentary rocks at vertical depths of up to 500 metres. All assays result for these holes are pending.

This initial drilling program is expected to continue until late-April of 2025, at which point Delta will evaluate the potential scope and timing of a second-phase drilling program.

Metal Investor Forum 2025

Delta Resources is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Metal Investor Forum, scheduled to take place at the Delta Hotel, located at 75 Lower Simcoe Street in Toronto, Ontario on February 28 and March 1, 2025. Andre Tessier, President and CEO will be presenting on February 28, 2025, during Session 3 at 3:00 PM, moderated by Brian Lundin of the Gold Newsletter. Andre Tessier, President and CEO and Frank Candido, Chairman, will be in attendance to engage investors and industry professionals throughout the event. For more information on the event please visit the following link at https://metalsinvestorforum.com/.

PDAC 2025

Delta Resources is pleased to announce its participation in PDAC 2025, which will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, located at 255 Front Street in Toronto, Ontario from March 2 to March 5, 2025. Delta's technical team and management representatives will be at Booth #3032. Additionally, Andre Tessier President and CEO will be presenting on Monday, March 3, at 2:55 PM, during the Gold 1 Session at the Investment Hub Theatre. For more information on the event please visit the following link at https://pdac.ca/convention-2025.

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo. and Manager of Exploration of Delta Resources Limited, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101, and will be supervising the drilling program. Mr. Boudreau has reviewed the technical information presented in this press release.

DELTA RESOURCES COMPANY PROFILE

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, Canada, where the Company discovered a large gold deposit 50 km west of Thunder Bay. The deposit is located at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold deposit is 2.5 km in length, from surface to a depth of 300 m. Notable highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The Delta-1 property spans 315.7 square kilometres, with multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation identified along strike and south of the Eureka Gold Zone-areas that remain underexplored and present strong potential for further discoveries.

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241599

SOURCE: Delta Resources Limited