Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ECGB | ISIN: US34965K1079 | Ticker-Symbol: K67
Tradegate
19.02.25
17:43 Uhr
14,900 Euro
+0,100
+0,68 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTREA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTREA HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,50014,90013:19
14,50014,90013:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2025 13:10 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fortrea Holdings Inc: Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) and Fortrea Partner to Advance Collaboration in Clinical Research

Finanznachrichten News

Fortrea to Sponsor SCRS' Collaborate Forward Working Group, Encouraging Collaboration for More Efficient Clinical Trials

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) and Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), are pleased to announce Fortrea's sponsorship of the SCRS Collaborate Forward working group.

Comprising 16 leading Global Impact Partnerorganizations, the Collaborate Forward working group will explore and develop best practices to reduce administrative burdens across the clinical research ecosystem. The group is committed to fostering transparency and collaboration to tackle challenges faced by clinical research sites. By improving internal processes, it aims to make sites more sustainable and trials more efficient-ultimately leading to a smoother experience for patients.

Fortrea's sponsorship marks a significant investment in fostering industry-wide innovation and reflects the company's dedication to placing sites at the forefront of clinical trial planning.

"We are excited to partner with SCRS to launch and support this working group," said Mike Clay, senior vice president of Global Project Delivery at Fortrea. "Clinical trials are becoming increasingly complex, and the industry faces mounting pressure to accelerate innovation for patients. We believe that collaboration with clinical research sites is key to unlocking efficiencies and productivity gains that will streamline the clinical trial process. This initiative will develop tangible solutions that clinical study sponsors, CROs, vendors, sites and patient advocacy groups can rally behind. As a leading CRO, we are proud to be at the forefront of this effort, ensuring that sites remain central to driving progress and fostering greater industry-wide collaboration to bring life-changing treatments to patients faster."

"Clinical research requires a unique interdependency to generate the best outcomes. Collaborate Forward will share partnership successes that impact the people, process and technology improving clinical research today," added Sean Soth, senior vice president, Strategy and Global Business Partnerships, SCRS. "We are pleased to welcome Fortrea as the charter sponsor of Collaborate Forward. This partnership underscores the value of cross-industry collaboration and the collective effort needed to drive meaningful progress in creating a more connected and efficient clinical trial ecosystem."

Collaborate Forward will initially focus on study startup, showcasing the advantages of collaboration through compelling stories, case studies and data-driven insights. The group will convene regularly to exchange insights, assess industry trends and develop pragmatic tools that sponsors and CROs can implement within their organizations. Updates on the working group's progress will be shared throughout 2025 via SCRS Site Solutions Summits and publications, highlighting key findings and collaborative achievements.

SCRS invites sponsors and CROs committed to site sustainability to join this effort and contribute to shaping a more effective and synergistic clinical research landscape. For more information on how to participate, please contact Brian Egan.

About The Society for Clinical Research Sites

The Society for Clinical Research Sites.?Our voice. Our community. Your success.

About Fortrea

Fortreaand follow us on LinkedInand X(formerly Twitter).

SCRS Contacts:

Marissa Hill
Brian Egan

Fortrea Contacts:

Galen Wilson
Kate Dillon


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.