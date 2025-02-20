BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has presented its 'Vision for Agriculture and Food', an ambitious road-map on the future of farming and food in Europe.This road-map sets the stage for an attractive, competitive, resilient, future-oriented and fair agri-food system for current and future generations of farmers and agri-food operators in the bloc.The Commission said that later in 2025, it will propose a comprehensive simplification package for the current agricultural legislative framework, along with an EU digital strategy for agriculture to support the transition to digital-ready farming.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the body is offering a comprehensive strategy as European farmers face the growing challenges of global competition and climate change.The Vision outlines four priority areas: An attractive sector, a competitive and resilient sector, a future-proof sector and fair living and working conditions in rural areas.The Commission said it will take action to review the Unfair Trading Practices Directive. The Commission will also present a Generational Renewal Strategy in 2025, with recommendations on measures needed both at the EU and national/regional level to address the barriers to young and new people entering the profession.The Commission will reinforce its focus on livestock to foster the long-term future of the sector.The Commission said it will carefully consider any further ban on the use of pesticides if alternatives are not available in a reasonable time and will streamline access to biopesticides in the EU market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX