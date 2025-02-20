WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) said, for 2025, the company expects EPS of $1.50 to $1.80, which excludes items outside of core business operations. The company anticipates industry deliveries of approximately 35,000 railcars.Fourth quarter earnings totaled $28.9 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $62.8 million, or $0.75 per share, last year. Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $33.2 million or $0.39 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the period fell 21.1% to $629.4 million from $797.9 million last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX