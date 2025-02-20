WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC (BLDR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $190.2 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $350.8 million, or $2.83 per share, last year.Excluding items, BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC reported adjusted earnings of $267.5 million or $2.31 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 8.0% to $3.820 billion from $4.150 billion last year.BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $190.2 Mln. vs. $350.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.65 vs. $2.83 last year. -Revenue: $3.820 Bln vs. $4.150 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX