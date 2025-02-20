WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has reconstituted the Council of Governors, a bipartisan group of state leaders tasked with strengthening state-federal partnerships on key national security, disaster response, and military coordination issues.Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and North Carolina's Democratic Governor Josh Stein will be the co-chairs of the Council.Other members of the Council are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Rep), Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Rep), Los Angeles Governor Jeff Landry (Rep), Maryland Governor Wes Moore (Dem), Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (Dem), New York Governor Kathy Hochul (Dem), Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (Dem) and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (Rep).The Council of Governors serves as a key forum for governors and federal officials to enhance collaboration on disaster response, National Guard operations, and military integration within the states.The 10-member Council is selected by the President for a term of 2 years.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX