Dana Incorporated Reports 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Growth of $40 Million, Including Margin Improvement of 60 Basis Points; Announces $300 Million Annualized Total Cost-Reduction Savings

Full-year Results

Sales of $10.3 billion, a decrease of $271 million compared to last year

Net loss of $57 million, compared with a net income of $38 million in 2023

Adjusted net income of $136 million compared with adjusted net income of $122 million last year

Adjusted EBITDA of $885 million, an increase of $40 million over last year

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.6 percent, a 60-basis-point improvement compared with 2023

Free cash flow of $70 million, an increase of $95 million over 2023

Three-year new business sales backlog of $650 million

2025 guidance reflects 10 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA, $155 million increase in free cash flow

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.

"Our 2024 results reflect the initial improvements we've implemented to streamline our cost structure, and we anticipate even greater progress in 2025," said R. Bruce McDonald, Dana chairman and chief executive officer. "Dana continues to execute on our strategy and position the company for profitable growth and value creation. Our cost-savings actions are proceeding on schedule with over $100 million run-rate savings in place, and we are well on our way to our 2026 target of $300 million. Our 2025 outlook reflects accelerating savings and lower capital expenditures. We are confident that improving free cash flow generation will continue to create significant value for shareholders."

Fourth-quarter 2024 Financial Results

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $2.3 billion, compared with $2.5 billion in the same period of 2023. Lower sales in 2024 were driven by lower market demand for electric vehicles, off-highway equipment, and lower vehicle production driven by higher inventory of certain light truck programs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $186 million, compared with $156 million for the same period in 2023. Efficiency improvements, cost-savings actions, and recoveries from customers offset the margin impact of lower sales and inflation.

The net loss attributable to Dana was $80 million, or $0.55 per share, compared with a net loss of $39 million, or $0.27 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 due primarily to $31 million in higher restructuring charges to achieve cost-savings projects.

The adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $36 million, or $0.25 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with an adjusted net loss of $11 million or $0.08 earnings per share in 2023.

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $302 million, compared with $278 million in the same period of 2023. Free cash flow was $149 million, compared with $136 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full-year 2024 Financial Results

Sales for 2024 were $10.3 billion, compared with $10.6 billion in 2023. The decrease of $271 million was due to lower demand for vehicles in all end markets.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $885 million, compared with $845 million in 2023 driven by efficiency improvements and cost-savings actions; recoveries from customers offset the margin impact of lower sales and inflation.

The net loss attributable to Dana for 2024 was $57 million or $0.39 per share, compared with net income of $38 million or $0.26 per share in 2023. The 2024 loss was primarily due to $51 million in higher restructuring charges to achieve cost-savings projects and the $26 million loss on disposal of a business previously held for sale.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $136 million and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.94 in 2024, compared with an adjusted net income of $122 million and $0.84 per share in 2023.

The company reported operating cash flow of $450 million in 2024 and free cash flow of $70 million, compared operating cash flow of $476 million and free cash flow use of $25 million in 2023. Improved free cash flow in 2024 was driven by increased profit, better working capital efficiency, and lower capital spending.

"Today we are affirming our previously announced guidance for 2025 financial targets," said Timothy Kraus, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Sales are expected to be lower for the year, mainly driven by lower demand for off-highway equipment and translation of foreign currency. The impact of our cost-savings actions, totaling $175 million in 2025, along with efficiency improvements will drive higher margins. Improved working capital efficiency and reduced capital expenditures will increase free cash flow."

2025 Financial Targets

Sales of $9.525 to $10.025 billion;

Adjusted EBITDA of $925 to $1,025 million, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 10.0 percent at the midpoint of the range;

Operating cash flow of approximately $500 to $600 million;

Free cash flow of $175 to $275 million; and

Diluted Adjusted EPS of $1.40 to $1.90.

Dana to Host Conference Call at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20

Dana will discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year results in a conference call at 9 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 20. The conference call can be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations using the information provided below:

Conference ID: 9943139

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5873

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0319

Audio streaming and slides will be available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST. A webcast replay can be accessed via Dana's investor website following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.3 billion in 2024 with 39,000 people in 30 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2025" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

###

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023







Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

December 31,





2024

2023 Net sales



$ 2,335

$ 2,494 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

2,203

2,330 Selling, general and administrative expenses

123

139 Amortization of intangibles

3

3 Restructuring charges, net

35

4 Other income (expense), net

(7)

(7) Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes

(36)

11 Interest income

5

3 Interest expense

43

40 Loss before income taxes

(74)

(26) Income tax expense

5

3 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates

3

(15) Net loss



(76)

(44) Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

4

5 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

-

(10) Net loss attributable to the parent company

$ (80)

$ (39)











Net loss per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ (0.55)

$ (0.27) Diluted



$ (0.55)

$ (0.27)











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

145.3

144.5 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

145.3

144.5

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023







Year Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

December 31,





2024

2023 Net sales



$ 10,284

$ 10,555 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

9,408

9,655 Selling, general and administrative expenses

524

549 Amortization of intangibles

13

13 Restructuring charges, net

76

25 Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

(26)



Other income (expense), net

(11)

3 Earnings before interest and income taxes

226

316 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(1) Interest income

15

17 Interest expense

161

154 Earnings before income taxes

80

178 Income tax expense

139

121 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates

10

(9) Net income (loss)

(49)

48 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

21

22 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(13)

(12) Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (57)

$ 38











Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ (0.39)

$ 0.26 Diluted



$ (0.39)

$ 0.26











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

145.2

144.4 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

145.2

144.6

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023











Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,









2024

2023 Net loss



$ (76)

$ (44) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Currency translation adjustments

(65)

36

Hedging gains and losses

(14)

2

Defined benefit plans

2

(16)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(77)

22 Total comprehensive loss

(153)

(22)

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(6)

Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(1)

6 Comprehensive loss attributable to the parent company

$ (156)

$ (22)

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023











Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,









2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ (49)

$ 48 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Currency translation adjustments

(117)

30

Hedging gains and losses

(49)

(1)

Defined benefit plans

8

(16)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(158)

13 Total comprehensive income (loss)

(207)

61

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(18)

(22)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

16

10 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (209)

$ 49

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

December 31,

December 31,







2024

2023 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 494

$ 529 Accounts receivable









Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $15 in 2024 and $16 in 2023 1,195

1,371

Other

261

280 Inventories

1,547

1,676 Other current assets

206

247



Total current assets

3,703

4,103 Goodwill

250

263 Intangibles

150

182 Deferred tax assets

560

516 Other noncurrent assets

189

140 Investments in affiliates

126

123 Operating lease assets

293

327 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,214

2,311



Total assets

$ 7,485

$ 7,965

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 8

$ 22 Current portion of long-term debt

214

35 Accounts payable

1,522

1,756 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

236

288 Taxes on income

69

86 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

44

42 Other accrued liabilities

468

373



Total current liabilities

2,561

2,602 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $19 in 2024 and $24 in 2023

2,389

2,598 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

258

284 Pension and postretirement obligations

295

334 Other noncurrent liabilities

397

319



Total liabilities

5,900

6,137 Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable noncontrolling interests

189

191 Parent company stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,











no shares outstanding

-

-

Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,











144,993,614 and 144,386,484 shares outstanding

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

2,282

2,255

Retained earnings

204

317

Treasury stock, at cost (837,803 and 474,981 shares)

(13)

(9)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,142)

(990)



Total parent company stockholders' equity

1,333

1,575 Noncontrolling interests

63

62



Total equity

1,396

1,637



Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$ 7,485

$ 7,965

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023







Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,





2024

2023 Operating activities







Net loss

$ (76)

$ (44) Depreciation

97

106 Amortization

5

6 Amortization of deferred financing charges

2

1 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(3)

15 Stock compensation expense

9

7 Deferred income taxes

(47)

(58) Pension expense, net





(1) Change in working capital

288

239 Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities

40

(2) Other, net

(13)

9 Net cash provided by operating activities

302

278











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(153)

(142) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

4

2 Settlements of undesignated derivatives





(3) Other, net

2

(2) Net cash used in investing activities

(147)

(145)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(14)

(15) Repayment of long-term debt

(2)

(2) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(15)

(15) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(3)



Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests





4 Other, net





(1) Net cash used in financing activities

(34)

(29)











Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

121

104 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

435

440 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(44)

19 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 512

$ 563

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023







Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,





2024

2023 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ (49)

$ 48 Depreciation

401

393 Amortization

21

23 Amortization of deferred financing charges

6

5 Write-off of deferred financing costs





1 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(7)

11 Stock compensation expense

30

26 Deferred income taxes

(29)

(104) Pension expense, net

1

3 Change in working capital

27

70 Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities

25

11 Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

26



Other, net

(2)

(11) Net cash provided by operating activities

450

476











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(380)

(501) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

11

2 Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(5)

(13) Other, net

22

(16) Net cash used in investing activities

(352)

(528)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(14)

(30) Proceeds from long-term debt

1

458 Repayment of long-term debt

(37)

(209) Deferred financing payments





(9) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(58)

(58) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(20)

(10) Collection of note receivable from redeemable noncontrolling interest

11



Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests

18

22 Other, net

9

(4) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(90)

160











Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

8

108 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

563

442 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(59)

13 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 512

$ 563

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 302

$ 278 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(153)

(142) Free cash flow

$ 149

$ 136















Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 450

$ 476 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(380)

(501) Free cash flow

$ 70

$ (25)

DANA INCORPORATED Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023





Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2024

2023 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 961

$ 923 Commercial Vehicle

460

509 Off-Highway

613

762 Power Technologies

301

300 Total Sales

$ 2,335

$ 2,494









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 85

$ 22 Commercial Vehicle

1

13 Off-Highway

85

106 Power Technologies

17

19 Total Segment EBITDA

188

160 Corporate expense and other items, net

(2)

(4) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 186

$ 156

DANA INCORPORATED Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023





Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2024

2023 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 4,224

$ 4,035 Commercial Vehicle

2,005

2,092 Off-Highway

2,767

3,185 Power Technologies

1,288

1,243 Total Sales

$ 10,284

$ 10,555









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 314

$ 212 Commercial Vehicle

67

87 Off-Highway

419

465 Power Technologies

92

89 Total Segment EBITDA

892

853 Corporate expense and other items, net

(7)

(8) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 885

$ 845

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023





Three Months Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2024

2023 Segment EBITDA

$ 188

$ 160 Corporate expense and other items, net

(2)

(4) Adjusted EBITDA

186

156 Depreciation

(97)

(106) Amortization

(5)

(6) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(4)

(3) Restructuring charges, net

(35)

(4) Stock compensation expense

(9)

(7) Strategic transaction expenses

(4)

(1) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(1)



Distressed supplier costs





(18) Supplier capacity commitment charge

(46)



Amount attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(9)



Other items

(12)



Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes

(36)

11 Interest income

5

3 Interest expense

43

40 Loss before income taxes

$ (74)

$ (26)

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Earnings Before Income Taxes For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023





Year Ended (In millions)

December 31,



2024

2023 Segment EBITDA

$ 892

$ 853 Corporate expense and other items, net

(7)

(8) Adjusted EBITDA

885

845 Depreciation

(401)

(393) Amortization

(21)

(23) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(18)

(13) Restructuring charges, net

(76)

(25) Stock compensation expense

(30)

(26) Strategic transaction expenses

(9)

(5) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(6)

(1) Distressed supplier costs





(44) Supplier capacity commitment charge

(46)



Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

(26)



Amount attributable to previously divested/closed operations

(9)



Other items

(17)

1 Earnings before interest and income taxes

226

316 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(1) Interest income

15

17 Interest expense

161

154 Earnings before income taxes

$ 80

$ 178

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to the Parent Company to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company and Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(In millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended





December 31,





2024

2023 Net loss attributable to the parent company

$ (80)

$ (39) Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

5

5

Restructuring charges, net

35

3

Strategic transaction expenses

4

1

Distressed supplier costs





18

Supplier capacity commitment charge

46





Amount attributable to previously divested/closed operations

9





Other items

9

(1) Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax (expense) benefit on items above

(3)

6

Income tax expense (benefit) attributable to various discrete tax matters

11

(4) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ 36

$ (11)











Diluted shares - as reported

145.3

144.5 Adjusted diluted shares

145.9

144.5











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.25

$ (0.08)

DANA INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(In millions, except per share amounts)













Year Ended





December 31,





2024

2023 Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (57)

$ 38 Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

20

20

Restructuring charges, net

76

24

Strategic transaction expenses

9

5

Distressed supplier costs





44

Supplier capacity commitment charge

46





Amount attributable to previously divested/closed operations

9





Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

26





Other items

9

1 Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(37)

(20)

Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters

35

10 Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company

$ 136

$ 122











Diluted shares - as reported

145.2

144.6 Adjusted diluted shares

145.4

144.6











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.94

$ 0.84

SOURCE Dana Incorporated