Mondi Plc - Mondi Group - 2024 Final Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

20 February 2025

Mondi Group - 2024 Final Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

On 20 February 2025 Mondi Group announced, in its Preliminary Results announcement, that a proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2024 of 46.67 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on Friday 16 May 2025 to all Mondi plc ordinary shareholders on either the UK main register or the South African branch register on Friday 4 April 2025.

The final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting scheduled for Thursday 8 May 2025.

Mondi plc will pay its dividend in euro. However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the final dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency elections will be Tuesday 22 April 2025. The euro/sterling exchange rate for this payment will be set on Thursday 24 April 2025.

Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register will receive the final dividend in South African rand cents, converted on Thursday 20 February 2025 at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 19.31475. Therefore, the equivalent gross final dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 901.41938.

For shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, the dividend will, for South African dividends tax purposes, be taxed like local dividends. As such, for South African tax resident shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, dividends withholding tax will be withheld from the dividends payable to these shareholders at a rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption, resulting in a net final dividend of 721.13550 rand cents per ordinary share. Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register who are not tax resident in South Africa are exempted from South African dividends withholdings tax.

For the purposes of South Africa dividends tax reporting, the source of income for the payment of the dividend is the United Kingdom.

Additional Information

The final dividend will be paid from income reserves.

Mondi plc had a total of 441,412,530 ordinary shares in issue of which 191,613,336 were held on the branch register, excluding treasury shares, at the final dividend recommendation date of 20 February 2025.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 22,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2024, Mondi had revenues of €7.4 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.