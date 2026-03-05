

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Admiral Group Plc (ADM.L), a British insurance firm, on Thursday reported higher profit in fiscal 2025 with growth in insurance revenues. Meanwhile, Group turnover declined from last year.



Further, the firm trimmed its final dividend, and said it expects to continue to deliver long-term sustainable growth ahead.



In fiscal 2025, Group profit before tax increased 14 percent to 954.8 million pounds from last year's 839.2 million pounds. Group profit before tax from continuing operations was 957.9 million pounds, up 16 percent from 826.5 million pounds a year ago.



Earnings per share grew 14 percent to 246.4 pence from prior year's 216.6 pence. Earnings per share from continuing operations went up 16% to 247.4 pence from 212.8 pence last year.



Group turnover edged down 1 percent to 5.90 billion pounds from 5.95 billion pounds last year. Insurance revenue, however, grew 9 percent to 4.98 billion pounds from prior year's 4.55 billion pounds.



Further, the Board has proposed a dividend of 90.0 pence per share, 26 percent lower than last year's 121.0 pence per share, reflective of share purchases and lower second half earnings per share.



The final dividend comprises a normal dividend of 72.8 pence per share and a special dividend of 17.2 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on June 5, and the record date is May 8.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News