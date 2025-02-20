Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Sanu Gold Corporation (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a follow-up drilling campaign has rapidly been launched at its Daina gold exploration permit ("Daina" or the "Project"), located in the prolific Siguiri Basin of Guinea, West Africa, following the high grade intercepts achieved during the last drill campaign, as announced on January 21, 2025, and recently obtained trenching and geophysical results.

A total of approximately 5,000 meters of RC and Air Core drilling are currently underway in roughly 50-60 holes at Daina. The main goal of the program is to further test mineralization at the Daina 2 South discovery (as announced earlier this year) and prove its continuity along strike and towards the Daina 2 Main Zone discovery. Drilling is also being supported by the recently obtained trenching and geophysical results, for the area between the Daina 2 South and Daina 2 Main Zone discoveries.

Key highlights of the ongoing drill program include:

Daina 2 South discovery:

- 5 additional holes have recently been completed at the Daina 2 South discovery. All holes have intersected high concentrations of quartz veins featuring fresh, oxidized and weathered-out sulfides over tens of meters.

- The planned program will consist of a minimum of 5,000 meters of drilling in 50-60 reverse-circulation and air core holes starting with step outs around the Daina 2 South discovery hole DAI-AC-021 which intersected 51 m at 3.11 g/t Au from 6 m downhole.

- Gold mineralization at surface and from shallow auger holes is widespread across Daina. The program will also drill additional high priority targets along the Daina 2 trend and beyond.

Daina 2 Main Zone discovery:

- Drilling confirmed high grade mineralization with intercepts of 15m at 5.48 g/t Au; 21m at 4.75 g/t Au; 37m at 1.99 g/t Au; and 11m at 5.50 g/t Au (as previously released).

Mineralization open between Daina 2 South and Main area:

- The following trenching results suggest that gold mineralization at the Daina 2 Main zone is open along strike both to the north and to the south towards the new Daina 2 South discovery: 15 m at 1.3 g/t Au in DAI-TR-017, located approximately 500m south of the Daina 2 Main Zone, and 13 m at 1.89 g/t Au and 7m at 1.68 g/t Au in DAI-TR-020, located 1 km to the north of the Daina 2 Main Zone.

- 1km long coincident resistivity and chargeability anomalies at the Daina 2 South discovery highlight the prospectivity of additional mineralization along strike in both directions.

The Company remains well funded with working capital of approximately $12.5 million to deploy into advancing its three Guinean gold projects.

Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "We are excited by the recent trench samples collected from well mineralized exposure, even more significantly the new extension of the ground geophysics program shows a very well-structured resistivity-chargeability trend associated with the recent high-grade drill intercept, the anomaly has so far been mapped for over 1 km. This data allows us to focus our restarted drilling program on a very high priority trend"





Figure 1: Daina 2 South and Daina 2 Main zone. New drill and trench intercepts (yellow labels), resistivity in background.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/241589_f93da9d124203a19_001full.jpg

Ongoing Drill Program





Figure 2: Daina 2 Main Zone cross-sections showing geological and structural interpretation, RC drill hole traces, auger sampling from 2021/22 and previously reported AC drill holes and recently completed RC and AC holes with assays pending.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/241589_f93da9d124203a19_002full.jpg

The Company's drilling contractors, Capital DI, have remobilized to Daina and commenced drilling on 14 February and so far, completed four holes (Figure 2). A total of approximately 5000 m of RC and Air Core drilling are planned in around 50-60 holes. Drilling will include:

Daina 2 South: The discovery hole DAI-AC021 will be followed up with additional holes targeting the down dip extension of the 51m at 3.1 g/t Au intercept; drilling through the full width of the mineralization at Hole AC021 which ended in mineralization and further extension of drill coverage to the east where positive auger samples may indicate a parallel zone in the foot wall (Figures 1 and 2). Additional drill lines will be completed to the north and south of the AC021 using a combination of Air Core and RC holes the locations of which will be targeted along the recently defined resistivity and chargeability trend and aera highlighted by gold in auger responses.

Daina 2 Main Zone: Down dip step out holes are planned at the Main zone to test the intercepts such as 11 m at 5.50 g/t Au in DAI-RC-013 and 21 m at 4.75 g/t Au in DAI-RC-004. Select infill lines to further test the northern and southern extensions to the Daina 2 Main Zone.

Daina 1 South: Infill and down-dip holes will be completed along sections to follow up on mineralization intersected in the previous program and to fill gaps on section lines that were previously not accessible due to flooding.

Salat East: Lines of RC and Air Core holes are planned to test the down dip extensions of 600m long artisanal workings located on a northwest dipping structure hosted entirely withing an intrusive unit of granodiorite to diorite composition.

Ground Geophysics - IP Survey extension

The ground geophysical survey program has been completed with 143 line-km of 200m spaced and east-west oriented Gradient Induced Polarization (IP) lines. The survey is designed to map the full extents for the Daina Targets 1 North, 1 South, Daina 2, Daina 2 South, Daina 6 and Salat East. The survey was completed by SAGAX Afrique of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. SAGAX is well experienced in these types of surveys over many other deposits in the region.

The objective of this ground geophysical survey program is the detection and delineation of geophysical features (chargeability and resistivity) and structures which may indicate favorable zones for gold mineralization in the covered target areas and guide drilling. The results of this program show that the IP surveys delineated significant and distinct linear features at Daina 2 South, with the recently reported drill intercept of 51m at 3.1 g/t Au from DAI-AC021 located on the resistivity and chargeability highs (Figure 1).

Daina 2 Trenches

Four trenches totaling 137 m were completed at Daina 2 Target (Figure 1, Table 1). These trenches are located in artisanal workings where saprolitized bedrock has been exposed in excavations by local miners. These workings are located approximately 400m to the south of the Daina 2 Main Zone and 600m to the north of the DAI-AC021 on Daina 2 South. Geological and structural observations indicate that these trenches sampled sheared and hydrothermally altered greywacke and mineralized quartz veinlets and stockworks (Figure 3) which are the main targets of the artisanal miners. The gold mineralization exposed by artisanal workings at Daina 2 are located along NNW-trending and WSW-dipping gold structures that align with extensive termite mound and auger gold anomalies.

Significant new intercepts from this program reported here include:

DAI-TR-017

- 20m of 0.65 g/t Au

- 15m of 1.3g/t Au

DAI-TR-018

- 8m of 0.77g/t Au

DAI-TR-019

- 8m of 0.91g/t Au

DAI-TR-020

- 7m of 1.68g/t Au

- 13m of 1.89g/t Au including 1m of 18.6g/t Au





Figure 3: Sheared and hydrothermally altered greywacke and mineralized quartz veinlets and Stockworks at Daina 2 Target.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/241589_figure3.jpg

Table 1: Daina Trench intercepts.

Previous Trench Results Trench ID X-UTM Y-UTM





Intercept Interval From Area Length Azimuth Dip





(m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m) DAI-TR-001 504856 1311295 20 218 0 0.39 1 8 Daina 1 South











0.34 2 12













0.37 1 18

DAI-TR-002 504849 1311263 4 165 0 NSV



Daina 1 South DAI-TR-003 504854 1311257 10 60 0 NSV



Daina 1 South DAI-TR-004 504845 1311291 5 342 0 1.38 1 1 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-005 504860 1311209 4 65 0 0.67 1 2 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-006 504745 1311193 7 150 0 NSV



Daina 1 South DAI-TR-007 504750 1311188 10 40 0 7.97 9 1 Daina 1 South Including









21.75 3 1

DAI-TR-008 504756 1311195 4 60 0 0.80 4 0 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-009 504753 1311198 7 155 0 0.43 8 0 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-010 504372 1311241 11 155 0 0.71 10 1 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-011 504736 1311231 7 65 0 1.22 7 0 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-012 504731 1311243 15 155 0 0.64 15 0 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-013 501729 1319151 9 115 0 0.37 2 0 Daina 6











1.12 2 6

DAI-TR-014 501738 1319103 7 70 0 0.47 4 1 Daina 6 DAI-TR-015 501762 1319069 14 160 0 1.2 9 1 Daina 6 DAI-TR-016 501768 1319049 6 160 0 4.66 3 0 Daina 6 Including









12.6 1 0

2025 Trenching Results DAI-TR-017 503 486 1 318 631 67 167 0 0.65 20 0 Daina 2 Including









1.37 4 9













0.46 1 28













0.63 1 35













1.3 15 50

Including









1.37 4 9

DAI-TR-018 503 251 1 319 111 32 125 0 0.7 8 0 Daina 2 Including









1.7 2 3













0.27 6 12

DAI-TR-019 503 488 1 318 602 13 245 0 0.91 8 4 Daina 2 Including









1.4 3 6

DAI-TR-020 502 690 1 319 759 25 195 0 1.68 7 1 Daina 2 Including









5.92 1 7













1.89 13 12

Including









18.6 1 21



Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of >=1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts >=1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Sampling was completed following industry best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks totaling 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory were inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QA/QC program was carried out. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using CPA-Au1 (Gamma ray analysis of sample for gold by photon assay instrument ) at the MSALABS SAS in Bamako, Mali ("MSALABS"). MSALABS is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high-quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa. The Company has defined multi-kilometer long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team, with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

Corporate Office:

717 - 1030 West Georgia Street | Vancouver, British Columbia | Canada | V6E 2Y3

Telephone: (647) 473-7268 | www.sanugoldcorp.com

https://www.anglogoldashanti.com/portfolio/africa/siguiri/

