DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baxter International Inc. (BAX):Earnings: -$512 million in Q4 vs. $245 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.00 in Q4 vs. $0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $396 million or $0.77 per share for the period.Revenue: $2.753 billion in Q4 vs. $2.729 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX