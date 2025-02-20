WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$34.3 millionThe company's earnings totaled -$34.3 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$1.061 billion, or -$7.64 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 14.5% to $1.101 billion from $1.288 billion last year.Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$34.3 Mln. vs. -$1.061 Bln. last year. -EPS: -$0.25 vs. -$7.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.101 Bln vs. $1.288 Bln last year.For the fourth-quarter, Hasbro recorded a narrower net loss mainly due to a decline in expenses. Total costs and expenses stood at $1.041 billion, compared with $2.487 billion, recorded for the same period last year.Excluding items, fourth-quarter earnings were $64.3 million or $0.46 per share, higher than the previous year's $52.3 million or $0.38 per share in 2023. On average, analysts polled, had expected the firm to earn $0.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on March 12 to shareholders of record as of March 3.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 to $1.15 billion with a slight revenue growth.For the full-year 2024, Hasbro has registered adjusted EBITDA of $1.057 billion with revenue of $4.135 billion.HAS was up by 3.86 percent at $63.50 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX