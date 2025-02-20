BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Luckin Coffee Inc. (LKNCY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB841.13 million, or RMB2.64 per share. This compares with RMB296.40 million, or RMB0.96 per share, last year.Excluding items, Luckin Coffee Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB927.95 million or RMB2.88 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 36.1% to RMB9.613 million from RMB7.064 million last year.Luckin Coffee Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB841.13 Mln. vs. RMB296.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB2.64 vs. RMB0.96 last year. -Revenue: RMB9.613 Mln vs. RMB7.064 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX