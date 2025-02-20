Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Introduces Amdocs AI Factory, Empowering Service Providers to Monetize the Next Generation of AI Services

New offering pairs industry-leading generative AI capabilities and robust monetization assets to capture growing enterprise & sovereign AI market opportunity

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the launch of its Amdocs AI Factory, which enables service providers to commercialize generative AI - in the form of GPU as a Service, S/LLM as a service, vertically tailored applications, and more - across industries. This comprehensive, end-to-end solution is designed to help service providers address the surging enterprise demand for AI-driven infrastructure and applications, enabling them to unlock significant new revenue streams and establish a competitive edge in the fast-growing market for generative AI services.

With the global market for AI-based infrastructure services poised to grow at 18% annually over the next five years1, this creates a significant opportunity for service providers to leverage their unique assets, including their trusted position as national players, extensive enterprise footprints across industries, robust IT capabilities and existing data center infrastructure. As enterprises in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, utilities, and more seek to leverage the power of generative AI to drive innovation and efficiency, the Amdocs AI Factory ensures service providers can capitalize on three key market opportunities:

Optimized GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) for scalable and cost-effective AI workloads Model gardens for the rapid development and deployment of AI models Verticalized AI applications tailored to the specific needs of diverse industries

In order to address sovereign AI and enterprise-verticalized generative AI monetization opportunities, service providers will need a robust generative AI value chain spanning infrastructure to monetization. The Amdocs AI Factory enables telcos to provide full control over data and tenant separation, addresses robust regulatory and data protection requirements, supports infrastructure optimization and orchestration and helps simplify the creation of market-tailored models & services. The solution leverages strategic collaborations with NVIDIA and Dell to provide the full ecosystem of capabilities needed to create innovative new services, enabling nearly limitless flexibility for emerging enterprise services:

Amdocs' amAIz generative AI platform including agentic capabilities, enterprise marketplace, AI studio, and governance/trusted AI

Amdocs' Monetization suite including rating, charging and metering capabilities to support diverse & innovative consumption-based service monetization

NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, to enable powerful and efficient AI workloads

Dell PowerEdge servers, designed for telecom and edge use cases, and Dell Telecom Infrastructure Automation Suite to provide infrastructure automation with seamless scalability

"As enterprises across sectors increasingly recognize the transformative potential of generative AI, service providers are uniquely positioned to lead this revolution," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "With the Amdocs AI Factory offering, we're ensuring service providers are able to capture one of the largest revenue growth opportunities by enabling them to monetize critical AI services and deliver diverse agentic experiences for enterprises."

"There's tremendous opportunity in the AI factory space for telecom providers," said Christopher Penrose, Global VP of Business Development for Telco at NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA NeMo and NIM microservices - designed to speed the adoption of generative AI - the expansion of the amAIz platform to Amdocs AI Factory will help service providers deploy and monetize new business streams with greater ease."

"Dell PowerEdge servers and our automation software create a flexible network foundation to boost telecom AI adoption," said Dennis Hoffman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Telecom Systems Business, Dell Technologies. "Through our collaboration with Amdocs and NVIDIA, communications service providers can unlock the potential of AI to drive industry innovation and positive business outcomes."

