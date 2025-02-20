Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that the Company will have a booth at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention from March 2nd to 5th (booth #2610). The Company's President and COO, Bruce MacLachlan, the Company's V.P. Exploration, Coleman Robertson, and the Company's CEO, David Graham, will be present for the duration of the conference, as well as the preceding Metals Investor Forum from February 28th to March 1st.

The Bold exhibition booth will showcase various samples, maps and photographs from the Company's Burchell Gold and Copper Project, the Company's Traxxin Gold Project, and the Company's Wilcorp Gold Project, all located between Thunder Bay and Atikokan, Ontario. Of particular interest is the recent high-grade gold discovery at the Burchell Project. The 111 Zone discovery yielded impressive gold values ranging from 10 ppb Au up to 68,000 ppb Au (68 g/t Au or 2.2 oz./t Au). See Bold press releases dated December 12, 2024 and January 9, 2025 . The exhibition booth will also showcase more recently obtained results from the three properties, see Bold press release dated January 17, 2025.

Winter Plans

The Company is also pleased to announce plans for winter exploration on the Burchell and Traxxin properties, which will involve test lines of Very Low Frequency (VLF) and Magnetometer ground geophysics.

At Burchell the target areas will be the new 111 Zone as well as the northwest part of the Property, where the Moss Gold Trend (along strike from the Moss Gold Deposit) is projected to pass through the Bold claim group for approximately 1.8 km, and where historical diamond drilling returned a best intersection of 0.9 g/t Au over 6.4 meters.

At Traxxin the target area will be the Traxxin Main Zone, where 2021 drilling by Bold returned up to 3.6 g/t Au over 12.3 m (including 6.1 g/t Au over 4.9 m), and its northern extension onto Bedivere Lake, where new anomalous gold values were obtained on an island in the fall of 2024. The survey will also cover two subparallel conductive trends to the west and east of the Traxxin Main Zone which require further investigation. The conductive trends were identified in a 2017 induced polarization (I.P.) survey.

A summary of recent developments for Bold's Burchell, Traxxin, Wilcorp and Farwell properties is provided below. The three news releases linked above provide more details and figures relating to these developments. More information on the properties can also be found in the web pages linked below in each section.

Burchell Gold-Copper Project

In 2024 the 111 Zone was discovered in the central part of the Burchell Property, returning between 10 ppb Au and 68 g/t Au in a 3+ meter wide zone of sheared, altered volcanic rocks. The zone is situated within a northeast-trending magnetic low, possibly corresponding to a structural corridor which traverses the property for more than 10 km. Little historical exploration is documented in the immediate area, with the closest significant gold showing being 3 km along strike to the southwest, returning historical values up to 42.2 g/t Au over 0.6 m in a chip sample (Osmani 2017, see reference below).

A November 2024 MMITM soil survey, in the northwest corner of the property, was designed to test the strike extension of the Moss Trend on the adjacent Moss Gold Property to the west, one of several subparallel polymetallic trends in the region (see Goldshore Resources Inc.'s September 28, 2023 news release.) The 74-sample MMI soil survey returned coincident gold, copper and molybdenum anomalies, as well as zinc anomalies.

The Burchell Gold-Copper Project is located approximately 105 km west of the port city of Thunder Bay in the south-central portion of Northwestern Ontario (see the Burchell Location Map). The claims are accessible via logging roads and secondary Highway 802 south from Trans-Canada Highway 11 travelling west from Thunder Bay. For additional information regarding the Burchell Gold-Copper Project visit the Burchell Gold-Copper Project Page .

Reference: Osmani, A., 2017. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burchell Lake Property, Northwestern Ontario, Thunder Bay Mining District, NTS 52B/10SE, for Tanager Energy Inc.

Traxxin Gold Project

In late 2024, prospecting was carried out on an island northeast of the Traxxin Main Zone. Assay results ranged from < 5 ppb Au up to 345 ppb Au from 20 grab samples. 3 gold anomalies from 170 ppb Au up to 345 ppb Au were obtained from samples of strained, silicified tonalite with local quartz veining in outcrop. These results suggest that gold-bearing shear zones extend northeast from the mainland into Bedivere Lake, which warrants further investigation through ground geophysics and diamond drilling. For a full description of the Traxxin Gold project visit the Traxxin Gold Project Page .

The Traxxin claim group is located 130 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (see the Traxxin Gold Project Location Map). The claims are road accessible via TransCanada Highway 11. Local infrastructure includes rail, power and an experienced mineral exploration workforce and mining supply, all located within hours of the property.

Wilcorp Gold Project

In September 2024, a grab sample from a historical pit on the Wilcorp Property returned 16.3 g/t Au. A second phase of sampling in November yielded assays from 207 ppb to 7.28 g/t gold 60 meters along strike to the west-southwest. This trend is sub-parallel to a second trend 15-25 meters across strike to the southeast, which was sampled by Bold in 2012 along a length of 40 meters, returning from 140 ppb Au up to 14.4 g/t Au. This area, historically referred to as the Eagle Prospect, was previously mechanically stripped, sampled, and drilled, returning a best intersection of 1.8 g/t Au over 7.6 m in drill core.

Another gold bearing trend, approximately 170 meters in length, was also identified in 2024. Located approximately 75 meters across strike to the south of the historical trenches noted above, sampling returned a range of values from < 5 ppb Au up to 892 ppb Au.

Finally, a new anomaly of 333 ppb Au was obtained in the southern part of the property, associated with strong I.P. chargeable and conductive anomalies.

The Wilcorp claim group is located approximately 13 km east of the town of Atikokan, Ontario (see the Wilcorp Gold Project Location Map) in McCaul Township, and 17 km south of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef deposit, which contains combined reserves and resources of 5.6 Moz of gold at 0.71 gpt Au (Agnico Eagle website, 2022). For a full description of the Wilcorp Gold Project visit the Wilcorp Gold-Project Page.

Farwell Gold-Copper Project

In January of this year, Bold signed an amendment to the Farwell Property Option Agreement. Details of the amended agreement are presented in the news release dated January 17, 2025 linked above.

Bold Ventures has submitted an early exploration permit application to the Ontario Mining Lands Administration System that anticipates an exploration program consisting of geophysical and geochemical surveys and diamond drilling. The Company is currently negotiating exploration agreements with local First Nation interests.

No field work was carried out on the Farwell Property during 2024.

The Farwell claim group is located in the east Lake Superior region of Northeastern Ontario approximately 55 km northwest of Wawa, Ontario (see the Farwell Gold-Copper Location Map). The Trans-Canada Highway 17 connects Wawa with Sault Ste. Marie to the south and the towns of White River and Marathon to the northwest. For a full description of the Farwell Gold-Copper Project visit the Farwell Gold-Copper Project Page.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., V.P. Exploration for Bold Ventures and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

