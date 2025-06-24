Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the fourth and final closing of its non-brokered private placement offering first announced on April 11th and increased on May 26th and June 5th, of up to 9,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $450,000, and up to 10,314,666 Flow Through Units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit for up to $618,900, both of which constitute the "Offering". The Offering was fully subscribed for gross proceeds of $1,068,900.

The Company closed the fourth and final tranche of the Offering on June 23, 2025, with subscriptions for 2,283,333 FT Units for gross proceeds of $137,000 and 3,000,000 WC Units for gross proceeds of $150,000.

For the fourth tranche the Company paid cash finder's fees of $5,250 and issued 105,000 compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants") to an eligible finder. Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.08 until December 23, 2026.

The securities issued in the third tranche are subject to a hold period expiring on October 24, 2025.

The Offering

Each WC Unit comprises one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.05 and one full common share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.06 until two years (24 months) following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the WC Units will be used for general working capital, property maintenance, exploration and expenses of the offering.

Each FT Unit comprises one common share of the Company priced at $0.06 and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant. One full common share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant") and $0.08 will acquire an additional common share until eighteen (18) months following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration work that qualifies for Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE).

Ring of Fire News

The Company would also like to draw attention to developments in the Ring of Fire, Ontario. Webequie First Nation has released a draft environmental assessment (EA) and impact statement for one of three different stretches of a road link to planned mining operations in the region.

This news comes at a time when economic development is at the forefront of Canadian discourse. Bill C-5, the One Canadian Economy Act, was recently passed, with Prime Minister Mark Carney commenting:

"Today's passing of Bill C-5, One Canadian Economy Act, will remove trade barriers, expedite nation-building projects, and unleash economic growth, with Indigenous partnership at the centre of this growth. It's time to build big, build bold, and build now. As Canadians, we can give ourselves more than any foreign nation can ever take away."

About Bold's Koper Lake Project in the Ring of Fire

Bold has a vested 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI-43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt @ 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cutoff grade of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG/CACR Website 2023). Bold has a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the claims and is the All Other Metals' Project Operator. Bold also owns a right of first refusal on a 1% Net Smelter Royalty covering all metals produced from the property. The Koper Lake Property is located adjacent to and contiguous with Wyloo Ring of Fire's (formerly Noront Resources Ltd.) Blackbird Chromite deposit and within 300 m of the Eagles Nest Nickel-Copper Massive Sulphide Deposit in the permit stage.

The Ring of Fire access and infrastructure development continues within the environmental permitting process. Two of the closest First Nations are acting as proponents for the all-weather access and supply roads. Information about Bold's Ring of Fire projects, the Ring of Fire infrastructure development and various critical mineral articles can be accessed on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION

IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256515

SOURCE: Bold Ventures Inc.