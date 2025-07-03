Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of field work at its Burchell Gold and Copper Property, located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay.

Prospecting, outcrop mapping and soil sampling were carried out during the months of May and June on a 1 km by 800 m flagged grid centered on the recently discovered 111 Zone, where grab samples returned between 10 ppb gold and 68 g/t gold last December (see news releases dated December 12, 2024 and January 9, 2025). More than 600 rock and soil samples have been submitted for analysis from this first phase of field work, with final results pending.

Prospecting has also been carried out along strike to the southwest of the 111 Zone grid, towards the boundary between the Burchell Project and the Moss Project of Goldshore Resources Inc. (GSHR), where an Inferred Resource of 4.92 Moz gold at 1.09 g/t and an Indicated Resource of 1.23 Moz gold at 1.22 g/t have been outlined at the Moss Gold Deposit, less than 5 km west of the Burchell Project (see GSHR website).

The Company also announces the recent staking of 8 single cell claims adjoining its Traxxin Gold Property, located approximately 130 km west-northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and the staking of 12 single cell claims adjoining its Farwell Property, located approximately 60 km northwest of Wawa, Ontario.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

