Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of the Company, will be interviewed in Vancouver to familiarize the markets with up-to-date information on Bold's projects and current operations. The interviews will be held at the Vancouver Convention Center West Building during the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC"), where the Company will also have a booth (number 512).

Interviews will be conducted by: Investing News Network (INN) on Sunday, January 25th (11:20 a.m. PT, Meeting Room 113); Blue Sun Productions Inc. (for Business Television - BTV) on Sunday, January 25th (2:00 p.m. PT, Meeting Room 108); and by Red Cloud TV on Monday, January 26th (10:45 a.m. PT, Booth 1011).

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold, stated: "We are excited to update current and potential investors on recent developments at Bold's projects and our future plans. We also hope to engage with many of them at our VRIC booth (number 512) as well as our booth number 1624 at the AME Round Up Conference on January 25th and 26th." The Company and Investing News Network and have an ongoing investor awareness campaign that runs through May of 2026 (see Bold's News Release May 26, 2025).

The advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement with Blue Sun Productions Inc., through its Business Television BTV platform ("Blue Sun"), and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc., through its Red Cloud Media and TV platforms ("Red Cloud") will include interviews during the VRIC and efforts to continue to build Bold's name recognition and corporate message via digital and social media platforms resulting in greater market awareness of Bold's high potential projects and management's experience and successful track record of discoveries.

The Company will pay $4,100 to Blue Sun and $2,000 to Red Cloud for the advertising services, which will conclude at the end of the VRIC. Both Blue Sun and Red Cloud are arm's length parties to the Company and neither Blue Sun nor Red Cloud has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

For over two decades, BTV has profiled emerging publicly traded companies in all sectors with top industry analysts across Canada and the USA. Red Cloud Media is a growth-driven digital agency geared towards servicing clients and providing thought-provoking conversations from industry leaders and influencers across the mining sector.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

