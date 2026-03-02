Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Visit Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) at Booth #2610 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

At PDAC 2026, Bold (Booth 2610) will showcase new assays, discuss its role in Canada's next wave of discoveries and host the "From Burchell to the Ring of Fire" giveaway for a chance to win a $500 Great Canadian Experience.

Bold's CEO David Graham, President and COO Bruce MacLachlan, and VP Exploration Coleman Robertson will be meeting with investors at booth #2610 at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention in Toronto from March 1st to 4th, 2026.

Coleman Robertson will be presenting at the PDAC Spotlight with a talk titled "From Burchell to the Ring of Fire," at 11:10 a.m. on Monday March 2nd in the Northern Lights Learning Hub, Level 300, Hall A of the North Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. During PDAC Bruce MacLachlan will also be interviewed by the Northern Miner on March 1st, and by CEO.CA on Monday March 2nd. (see Bold News Release dated February 28, 2026).

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) is a Canadian mineral explorer with decades of discovery-focused experience in top-tier mining jurisdictions. Building on successes linked to Noront and major finds in Quebec and Ontario, Bold is advancing gold, base-metal and critical-minerals projects, including its road-accessible Burchell Gold-Copper Project and its strategic foothold in the re-emerging Ring of Fire - a key focus of Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy. Led by veteran discoverers David Graham, Bruce MacLachlan and Coleman Robertson, Bold is expanding its northwestern Ontario portfolio with high-grade results at Burchell's 111 Zone and long-term optionality in the Ring of Fire.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

