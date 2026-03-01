Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement dated February 27, 2026 (the "Vending Agreement") with 2099840 Ontario Inc. o/a Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") to acquire 6 staked mining claims (the "Additional Claims") contiguous to its Joutel Property, located 140 km northwest of Val d'Or, Quebec in consideration for the issuance of 750,000 common shares of the Company to EGS (the "Transaction"). EGS is a non-arm's length party controlled by Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold, and Coleman Robertson, VP Exploration of Bold. The Additional Claims cover versatile time-domain electromagnetic (VTEMTM) geophysical anomalies from a 2012 survey carried out on the Joutel Property by Bold. Anomalous area 3B (see Figure 1) is associated with historical diamond drill hole intercepts of 0.83% Nickel over 3.7 metres including 1.27% nickel over 2.3 metres, as well as 0.51 g/t gold over 3.05 metres (see Figure 2). The Vending Agreement and Transaction are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Bold CEO David Graham commented that "we are pleased to have re-assembled our Joutel claims. Our 2012 VTEM survey outlined a number of anomalies that we believe are prospective for Nickel (Ni), Copper (Cu), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au) and Silver (Ag). We are excited to explore these anomalies to generate what we anticipate will be high potential drill targets."

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold Ventures and President and CEO of EGS, stated: "The proposed acquisition of the EGS claims is a major step forward for Bold's Joutel project, which will become a consolidated land package of 58 claims comprising 3217 hectares covering numerous geophysical anomalies associated with known base and precious metal mineralization. We anticipate a ground geophysical survey this winter to better define these geophysical anomalies in advance of drilling."

The transaction is a related party transaction as EGS is a non-arm's length party controlled by Bruce MacLachlan and Coleman Robertson, two insiders of the Company. The related party transaction is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company to be issued to EGS does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.





Figure 1: Joutel property claims on 2012 VTEMTM conductors.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/285801_7b9b5a63046319eb_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Historical diamond drill hole intersections on EGS claims



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/285801_7b9b5a63046319eb_002full.jpg

About the Joutel Property

The Joutel claim group of Bold Ventures Inc. ("Bold") is located approximately 140 km northwest of the city of Val d'Or, Québec, and 6 kilometres south-southeast of the historical mining town of Joutel, Québec, in Poirier and Dalet Townships (see Figure 3). The property currently consists of 52 staked claims.

The property area was previously worked by Bold in 2012, when Bold flew a versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEMTM) survey over the area. Bold let the Additional Claims lapse in 2014 and the Additional Claims were acquired by EGS before Bruce MacLachlan and Coleman Robertson became insiders of Bold. In the northern part of the current property, the 2012 survey identified anomalous area 3B which is spatially associated with historical values in diamond drill core of 0.83% nickel over 3.7 metres including 1.27% nickel over 2.3 metres, as well as 0.51 g/t gold over 3.05 metres (see Figure 1 and Figure 2). Historical holes also intersected anomalous copper and zinc. In the southern part of the property where anomalous areas 3C and 3D were identified by the airborne survey, there is one drill hole totaling 155 meters recorded in the Quebec drillhole database (https://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca).

Known deposits within 11 kilometres of the northern property boundary include the past-producing Joutel gold mine, the Poirier base metal mine, the Joutel copper deposit, and the Explo-Zinc base metal deposit (see Figure 3). For more information refer to the Joutel Property information page on Bold's website.





Figure 3: Joutel property nearby deposits



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/285801_7b9b5a63046319eb_003full.jpg

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION

IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285801

Source: Bold Ventures Inc.