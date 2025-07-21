Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that the Company has received the results of a Mobile Metal Ion (MMITM) soil survey carried out in the northwest corner of its Burchell Gold and Copper Property during the first phase of summer 2025 field work. The survey was designed to infill and extend soil lines from November 2024 (see January 17, 2025 news release), testing the strike extension of the Moss Trend on the adjacent Moss Gold Property of Goldshore Resources Inc. (GSHR) to the west. The Moss Trend hosts the Moss Gold Deposit with an Indicated resource of 1.23 Moz gold at 1.22 g/t and an Inferred resource of 4.92 Moz gold at 1.09 g/t (see GSHR website), located within 5km of the west boundary of Bold's property.

Response ratios (RRs) were calculated for each sample by element, according to SGS guidelines, which state that 'response ratios in general need to be greater than 2-5 times background before being considered "anomalous."' Notable results include several new gold (Au) +/- copper (Cu) +/- molybdenum (Mo) anomalies in the northern half of the survey area (see Figure 1), with Au RRs up to 60 (values 60 times background gold concentrations); Cu RRs up to 136 (values 136 times background copper concentrations), and Mo RRs up to 70 (values 70 times background molybdenum concentrations). Copper and molybdenum are often pathfinders for gold mineralization in this region. Best anomalies from the 2024 survey now have calculated RRs of up to 40 for Au, 59 for Cu, and 432 for Mo. These polymetallic anomalies appear to form at least two northeast-southwest trends/regions within prominent magnetic lows. The best 2025 gold RR of 65 occurs in the southern portion of the survey area along an anomalous trend which follows the margin of an ENE-WSW magnetic low (see Figure 1). Based on publicly available information, this area has never been drilled.

Historical diamond drilling by Newmont in the northern portion of the survey area has yielded gold anomalies in a fence of holes in the area of the polymetallic soil anomalies (see Figure 1), as well as towards the western boundary of the property where 0.9 g/t Au over 6.4m was intersected. The soil anomalies will aid in targeting gold-bearing horizons more closely when diamond drilling.

82 samples were collected during the summer field program for a combined survey total of 156. The combined survey has northwest-southeast lines spaced at 90 to 140 meters, 350 to 1400 meters in length, with 50-meter sample station spacing, covering an 800-meter section of the Moss Trend (see Figure 1).

Meanwhile, the Company is awaiting final results from the first phase of summer field work in the vicinity of the 111 Zone that is located within a parallel gold trend south of the Moss Gold Trend. The 111 Zone returned gold values between 10 ppb and 68 g/t in grab samples last winter (see Bold's December 12, 2024 and January 9, 2025 news releases).

Bruce MacLachlan, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, said: "The highly anomalous gold and polymetallic soil sampling results recently obtained along the Moss Gold Trend are extremely encouraging and will help greatly in targeting gold-bearing horizons with diamond drilling. We are eager to keep advancing the property not only along the Moss Trend, but at the 111 Zone and the Hermia Gold and Copper Prospect. Results in the past year demonstrate that this property is underexplored with high potential for new gold and copper discoveries."

MMITM samples were collected according to SGS Laboratories methodology, and shipped to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, B.C., where they were analyzed according to SGS' MMI-M weak leach method, yielding concentrations for 53 elements.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

