Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (OTCQB: VERTF) (FSE: 9PY0) ("the Company") - Vertiqal Studios, North America's largest owner of gaming and lifestyle social media channels, is proud to announce the launch of Vertiqal Labs, a new creator network program designed to empower up-and-coming digital talent by providing them with the tools, reach, and expertise needed to scale their platforms and grow their audiences.

Through Vertiqal Labs, creators will have the opportunity to collaborate with Vertiqal Studios to develop content and expand their distribution across Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and other leading social platforms. With a network of accounts reaching nearly 52 million people, Vertiqal Studios is uniquely positioned to serve as a launchpad for emerging digital voices, amplifying their content and working closely with them to refine their creative vision.

In addition to content amplification, Vertiqal Labs will enable creators to develop original concepts, establishing themselves as recognizable voices in digital entertainment. By leveraging Vertiqal's infrastructure and resources, creators can adopt an always-on content model, regularly producing content that can be used to generate consistent revenue streams. This structured approach allows creators to build sustainable careers while maintaining creative freedom.

This initiative not only supports creators but also opens new opportunities for advertisers looking to tap into a diverse mix of social-first content. Vertiqal Labs will provide brands with access to both creator-generated content and high-production branded content developed by Vertiqal Studios' internally Owned & Operated (O&O) production teams. This combination ensures that brands can engage with audiences in a way that is both authentic and professionally crafted, creating meaningful connections with Gen Z and Millennial consumers.

"Vertiqal Labs is a seismic evolution for our company, and I'm so excited to bring it to market. We believe in the power of creators and want to use our scale for good by helping them grow their audience and optimize their content," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Vertiqal Studios. "Vertiqal Labs is designed to foster a mutually beneficial relationship-where we provide creators with resources and audience reach, while also diversifying our content offerings and creating new advertising opportunities."

"Having spent nearly 15 years working in the creator economy, I've seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities that come with scaling a digital career," said Tyler Wells, COO of Vertiqal Studios. "With Vertiqal Labs, we're not just providing creators with tools-we're giving them access to an entire ecosystem designed for their success. I'm incredibly excited to leverage the scale of Vertiqal Studios to give back to the creator community that has been at the heart of my career."

Creators interested in joining Vertiqal Labs can reach out to social@vertiqalstudios.com for more information.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios, owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a one-of-a-kind digital strategy, creative, and distribution holding company. The company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal Studios partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its Owned & Operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies in managing over 130 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers. By having such robust ownership of culture and communities on social, Vertiqal Studios provides innovative advertising solutions for brands such as RBC, Samsung, White Castle, Coca-Cola, ESPN, Chili's, and more. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

