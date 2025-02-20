ALT5 Sigma Corp: Old Glory Bank and ALT 5 Sigma Expand Crypto Payment Options for Reg A+ Offering

Now Accepting $TRUMP Coin, Along with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and More

Old Glory Bank, a pro-America financial institution, and ALT5 Sigma Corporation ("ALT5") (Nasdaq:ALTS), a leading fintech innovator specializing in blockchain-powered solutions, today announced the expansion of crypto payment options for investors in Old Glory Bank's Regulation A+ (Reg A+) mini-IPO .

Along with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies, the $TRUMP Coin can now be accepted as a payment method for subscribing to Old Glory Bank's mini-IPO. Old Glory Bank's commitment to protecting the Privacy, Security, and Liberty of all Americans aligns with the values of many $TRUMP Coin holders.

Through this collaboration, the ALT5 Pay platform facilitates secure, real-time cryptocurrency transactions, enabling investors to fund their Reg A+ share purchases with digital assets. By integrating cryptocurrency into its fundraising process, Old Glory Bank is expanding access to its Reg+ offering, demonstrating how digital assets can be seamlessly incorporated into regulated financial markets.

The partnership between Old Glory Bank and ALT5 represents a significant step forward in the adoption of digital assets for real-world financial applications, bridging the gap between blockchain-powered payments and traditional finance.

"Enabling instant, 24/7 transactions in a secure and compliant manner further demonstrates the power of blockchain-enabled technologies," said Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of ALT5 Sigma Corporation. "By allowing crypto payments for Old Glory Bank's Reg A+ offering, we are showcasing another use case for cryptocurrencies as a legitimate financial instrument, facilitating instantaneous settlement without the cost and complexity of intermediaries."

Mike Ring, CEO of Old Glory Bank, added, "At Old Glory Bank, we believe in financial freedom. This partnership with ALT5 Sigma provides our investors with more options and flexibility. Accepting cryptocurrency for our Reg A+ offering underscores the growing role of digital assets in financial transactions. We are proud to be at the forefront of this innovation, bridging traditional banking with the future of finance."

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (Nasdaq:ALTS) is a unique Nasdaq-listed multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech. The Company is one of the constituents of the Russell Microcap Index, as of June 28, 2024.

Launched in 2018, ALT5 Sigma, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation) is a fintech company that provides next-generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT5 Sigma, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime." ALT5 Sigma Inc. processed over $2 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions in 2024.

ALT5 Pay is a crypto-currency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make crypto-currency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency(s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store , from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

About Old Glory Bank

Old Glory Bank is an FDIC-insured bank that offers the best mobile banking solutions for consumers and businesses, from sea to shining sea. Committed to protecting the Privacy, Security, and Liberty of all Americans, Old Glory Bank serves those who feel marginalized for believing in the greatness of our country. Co-founded by prominent figures such as former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, radio and television host Larry Elder, country music superstar John Rich, and former Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin-Christensen, Old Glory Bank stands as a pillar for freedom-loving patriots. For more information, visit www.oldglorybank.com . We Stand with You. Member FDIC.

