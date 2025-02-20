Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH), Karma Card Corporation, a fintech company with a mission to be a force for good by integrating financial services with sustainable development goals providing customers with measurable impact, is thrilled to announce new features to its Karma platform, powered by its integration with Plaid, the leading network powering the digital financial ecosystem. This integration allows the Company to scale the product faster with a simplified onboarding process, and includes roundups for charitable giving, making it easier for users to turn everyday purchases into meaningful impact.

Transforming Transactions with roundups

Karma's newly introduced roundups feature allows users to amplify their contributions effortlessly. By rounding up every transaction to the nearest dollar, members can automatically direct the spare change to causes they care about, significantly increasing their impact without altering their spending habits.

"Our goal is to empower users to make a difference in the simplest way possible," said John Eagleton, CEO of Intellabridge. "The addition of roundups further streamlines the process of contributing to causes, turning small acts into meaningful change."

Simplified Onboarding with Plaid Layer

The integration of Plaid Layer streamlines the process of verifying identities and connecting financial accounts for new members. Instead of entering complex login credentials, users can simply provide their phone number. If they are among the tens of millions of users that have already opted in to be remembered on the Plaid network, the secure connection process is significantly faster and more seamless. This enhancement removes barriers, allowing members to quickly start earning cashback and supporting causes that matter to them.

Enhanced User Experience with Redesigned Interface

The Karma app has undergone a complete design overhaul to provide users with a more engaging and intuitive experience. The updated onboarding process welcomes new members with a secure and seamless journey, making it easier than ever to link accounts, choose causes, and start contributing.

A Unified Vision of Impact and Accessibility

The integration of Plaid reflects Karma's commitment to enhancing both a secure user experience and social impact. By combining roundups with easier onboarding, Karma ensures that every step - from joining to donating - is intuitive and impactful.

These updates position Karma as a leading solution for individuals to drive both personal and community-level change, aligning with Intellabridge's mission to merge fintech solutions with sustainable development goals.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company in the business of social and environmental impact whose product, Karma, has a mission to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Karma enables customers to link their existing debit or credit cards to the platform, earning extra cashback on their everyday purchases. These rewards are directed to charitable organizations, turning regular spending into impactful donations. This seamless integration makes it easy for users to contribute to causes they care about, promoting positive change. Users can also turn on roundups to automatically donate the spare change from their purchases, further amplifying their contributions to meaningful causes they care about.

For more information on Intellabridge visit www.intellabridge.com.

For more information on Karma visit www.karmaconnect.com.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "plan", "on track", "possible", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241629

SOURCE: Intellabridge Technology Corporation