BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).In the GreenWORK Medical Technology Group LTD (WOK) is up over 94% at $4.72. Xos, Inc. (XOS) is up over 29% at $4.11. NewGenIvf Group Limited (NIVF) is up over 28% at $2.91. Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) is up over 24% at $7.00. China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) is up over 19% at $18.63. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) is up over 17% at $31.75. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (MCVT) is up over 17% at $2.52. FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) is up over 16% at $145.87. Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) is up over 16% at $13.84. Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) is up over 15% at $7.70. SEALSQ Corp (LAES) is up over 11% at $3.78.In the RedPodcastOne, Inc. (PODC) is down over 23% at $1.55. OSR Holdings, Inc. (OSRH) is down over 20% at $4.33. Cycurion, Inc. Common Stock (CYCU) is down over 19% at $2.38. Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) is down over 16% at $5.63. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) is down over 16% at $2.20. Junee Limited (JUNE) is down over 15% at $3.31. Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) is down over 15% at $2.72. Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) is down over 13% at $4.60. Inseego Corp. (INSG) is down over 11% at $10.49. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (LXEO) is down over 10% at $4.00.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX