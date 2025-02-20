IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Expands Holiby Product Line With 'Longevity' and 'Renew' - Targeting the Multi-Billion-Dollar Anti-Aging Market

- New science-backed formulations designed to support cellular health, energy metabolism, and cognitive function -

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC Pharma" or the "Company") is expanding its Holiby wellness brand with the launch of two new product lines-Longevity and Renew-specifically designed to meet the increasing demand for anti-aging and cellular health solutions.

Holiby is scaling its commercial strategy through direct-to-consumer e-commerce, white-label and private-label partnerships, and targeted influencer marketing and digital advertising. This multi-channel approach positions Holiby for growth while expanding IGC Pharma's non-dilutive revenue streams.

The expansion of Holiby complements IGC Pharma's broader mission of advancing science-backed health solutions, including clinical-stage drug development for Alzheimer's and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is currently progressing IGC-AD1, its investigational Alzheimer's therapy, through a Phase 2 clinical trial ("CALMA") while also exploring new drug candidates in metabolic and neurodegenerative disorders. The nutraceutical and pharmaceutical segments serve parallel markets, enabling IGC to leverage its research expertise, consumer insights, and distribution network to build a comprehensive health-focused portfolio.

"Longevity and Renew represent a strategic move into the high-growth anti-aging market," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "By leveraging cutting-edge research and scalable manufacturing, we're not only delivering best-in-class products, but also unlocking new revenue opportunities for Holiby through direct sales and white-label partnerships. This expansion aligns with our vision of merging science and wellness to create long-term value for both consumers and shareholders."

The global longevity and anti-aging market is projected to exceed $182 billion by 2028, with consumers increasingly prioritizing cellular health, cognitive function, and sustained energy. Holiby's science-backed formulations are designed to naturally support NAD+ levels, a key molecule in metabolism and cellular repair that declines with age, impacting energy, mental clarity, and overall vitality.

The new products include:

Longevity Gummies - Cognitive & Cellular Health Support

Boosts NAD+ levels to promote healthy aging

Lion's Mane Mushroom for cognitive function and memory

Powerful antioxidants to help fight cellular damage

Renew Gummies - Energy & Resilience

Supports NAD+ metabolism for sustained vitality

Chaga Mushroom for immune defense & inflammation support

Plant-based adaptogens to enhance stress resilience

Holiby's consumer-first approach prioritizes clean-label, science-driven formulations, appealing to a growing audience of health-conscious professionals, entrepreneurs, fitness enthusiasts, and wellness advocates aged 40+. As Holiby continues to gain traction, IGC Pharma is positioned to capture market share in the booming anti-aging, longevity, and cognitive health sectors, further reinforcing the Company's commitment to innovation and strategic revenue growth.

Holiby's Longevity & Renew products are available now.

Visit us at: https://holiby.us/

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma is an AI-powered, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease and transforming patient care with fast-acting, safe, and effective solutions. Our portfolio includes the TGR family, including TGR-63, which targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's. The IGC-C and IGC-M platforms are advancing in preclinical studies, focusing on metabolic disorders, tau proteins, early plaque formation, and multiple disease hallmarks. Our lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based treatment currently in a Phase 2 trial for agitation in dementia ("CALMA") associated with Alzheimer's ( clinicaltrials.gov , IGC Pharma Phase II ). Interim data for IGC-AD1 demonstrated that it has the potential to transform patient care by offering faster-acting and more effective relief compared to traditional medications. Additionally, our AI models are designed to predict potential biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's, optimize clinical trials, and predict receptor affinity, among others. With 32 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical treatments and improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's and related conditions. The Company operates a wellness brand offering scientifically formulated products under the brand Holiby and as white-labeled formulations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 24, 2024, and on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 7, 2024, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire