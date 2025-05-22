IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma's Puerto Rico CALMA Trial Site Offers Strategic Opportunity in High-Prevalence Alzheimer's Market

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. ("IGC", or the "Company") (NYSE American:IGC) today announced a clinical trial site at Santa Cruz Behavioral in Puerto Rico for its CALMA Phase 2 clinical trial, investigating IGC-AD1 for agitation in Alzheimer's disease. This strategic site directly addresses the significant impact of Alzheimer's in the region.

Approximately 12.5% of Puerto Ricans over the age of 65 have Alzheimer's, a figure notably higher than the roughly 10% prevalence observed in older non-Hispanic white populations in the U.S. This disparity is influenced by factors such as Puerto Rico's rapidly aging demographic and unique genetic predispositions. The heightened prevalence translates into a substantial economic burden, with medical care for dementia in Puerto Rico accounting for over a quarter of total societal healthcare costs, a proportion higher than in the continental U.S.

"We're pleased to work with Santa Cruz Behavioral ("SCB") as a trial site for our CALMA study, expanding our reach in Puerto Rico alongside a previously announced site at the University of Puerto Rico," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "Puerto Rico represents a high-need and underserved population in Alzheimer's care, and SCB strengthens our ability to evaluate IGC-AD1 across diverse patient populations. Diversity in clinical trials not only improves scientific validity but also supports broader regulatory and commercial success."

For IGC Pharma's investors, this initiative represents a strategic imperative. By engaging a vast, underserved market with a high disease prevalence, diverse clinical trials are not only ethically sound but also enhance the commercial viability of therapies by ensuring universal effectiveness.

Santa Cruz Behavioral in Puerto Rico, known for its outstanding mental healthcare services from a biopsychosocial perspective, serves as a key partner in this endeavor.

Patients and caregivers interested in participating in the CALMA trial should please contact Santa Cruz Behavioral in Bayamon Puerto Rico.

About IGC-AD1 and the CALMA Trial

IGC-AD1 is IGC Pharma's investigational cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study (CALMA) evaluating its safety and efficacy for treating agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Agitation affects up to 76% of Alzheimer's patients, often leading to increased hospitalization and caregiver burden. IGC-AD1 acts as a partial CB1 receptor agonist with anti-neuroinflammatory properties, targeting key pathways involved in neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, and neurotransmitter imbalances.

For more information on the CALMA trial, visit: ClinicalTrials.gov.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With 30 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

