IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma to Participate in Fireside Chat With Ascendiant Capital Markets

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), today announced that CEO Ram Mukunda and CCO Claudia Grimaldi will be participating in a fireside chat hosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

IGC Pharma's management will discuss recent clinical progress in its Phase 2 CALMA trial evaluating IGC-AD1 for agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, including enrollment momentum and regulatory developments. The discussion will also cover advancements in the Company's AI-driven precision medicine platform and progress across its broader pipeline of disease-modifying Alzheimer's candidates. Management will provide perspective on upcoming milestones and strategic priorities for fiscal 2026.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, and on Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025, and on November 14, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

