IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Files Utility Patent Applications Covering AI-Based Data Harmonization Architecture Supporting Alzheimer's Research

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease, today announced the filing of utility patent applications covering the architectural framework of its Agentic Harmonization Assistant ("AHA"), an internally developed AI-based data harmonization system.

IGC is developing AHA to support the standardization of heterogeneous Alzheimer's disease datasets, which often vary significantly in schema definitions, variable encodings, and data structures. These inconsistencies can limit cross-cohort analysis and slow both clinical research and AI model development. AHA is being designed as a structured, multi-stage agentic architecture intended to automate dataset alignment and validation across diverse Alzheimer's datasets. The Company has harmonized 15 Alzheimer's-related datasets for internal development purposes and continues to refine the system architecture.

Earlier this year, AHA advanced to the semi-final round of a competitive AI research evaluation program. The Company plans to present additional details regarding AHA's development roadmap at the upcoming ADPD conference.

The filed utility patent applications are intended to protect key elements of AHA's architectural design and harmonization methodologies. IGC believes that scalable dataset harmonization infrastructure may become increasingly important in Alzheimer's research as multi-cohort AI-driven analysis expands.

"While our primary focus remains the completion of the CALMA clinical trial, we believe scalable data harmonization and internal AI capabilities are essential to modern Alzheimer's research," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "AHA is being developed to support research initiatives and, over time, may support potential collaborations, integrations, or licensing opportunities."

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, and on Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025, and on November 14, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

