IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Adds Visionary Investigators Network as Clinical Site to Phase 2 CALMA Trial

- Practice integrated neurology network expands enrollment capacity -

POTOMAC, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), today announced the addition of Visionary Investigators Network ("VIN") as a clinical research site participating in the Company's Phase 2 CALMA trial evaluating IGC-AD1 for the treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease dementia.

VIN operates clinical research programs embedded within established private neurology practices, providing access to well-characterized patient populations while maintaining continuity of clinical care. IGC Pharma believes this practice-integrated model supports efficient enrollment, sustained patient engagement, and consistent protocol adherence as the CALMA trial advances. The Company recently reported approximately 70% of planned enrollment is completed.

"The CALMA trial continues as designed, and our focus is execution through enrollment completion," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "VIN brings an experienced, practice-integrated research model that aligns well with our Phase 2 execution priorities and supports continued enrollment momentum.

VIN - Coconut Grove location is led by Dr. Andrew Lerman, a neurologist with more than ten years of experience in Central Nervous System disorders and a history of serving as Principal Investigator on over 20 neurodegenerative-focused clinical trials, including studies in Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. The CALMA trial will be conducted at VIN's Coconut Grove location in Miami, Florida, supported by Clinical Trial Coordinator Susan Gonzalez.

CALMA is a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial designed to assess the safety and efficacy of IGC-AD1, a proprietary cannabinoid-based investigational therapy, for associated with Alzheimer's disease.

About Visionary Investigators Network:

VIN is a multi-site, neurology-focused clinical research organization operating across South Florida. VIN conducts clinical trials embedded within established private neurology practices, supporting continuity of care while enabling access to well-characterized patient populations.

The network specializes in neurodegenerative and central nervous system disorders, including Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, and is supported by experienced physician investigators, dedicated research teams, and centralized regulatory and quality management infrastructure. VIN operates at multiple sites, but given the research strengths of the Coconut Grove Site, this location was chosen for the development and advancement of the CALMA Program.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, and on Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025, and on November 14, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Contact Information:

Rosalyn Christian / John Nesbett

IMS Investor Relations

igc@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

