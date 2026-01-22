IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Expands Phase 2 CALMA Trial with New Clinical Trial Site at Integrative Clinical Trials in New York

- Multi-Specialty CNS Research Center Strengthens Trial Execution and Patient Diversity in Alzheimer's Agitation Study -

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company leveraging Artificial Intelligence ("AI") to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, today announced the addition of Integrative Clinical Trials, LLC, located in Brooklyn, New York, as a new clinical site participating in the Company's Phase 2 CALMA clinical trial evaluating IGC-AD1 for the treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Integrative Clinical Trials is a clinical research center conducting studies across a broad range of Central Nervous System ("CNS") disorders, including Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. The site is led by Dr. Inna Yuryev-Golger, MD, who serves as Principal Investigator and brings more than 10 years of experience conducting clinical research. Bella Yevseva serves as the Clinical Trial Coordinator.

"Adding Integrative Clinical Trials further strengthens our CALMA clinical network with a site that has deep expertise across CNS disorders," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "Their experience in neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative research supports our commitment to high-quality data generation and efficient trial execution as we advance IGC-AD1."

Located at 2409 Ocean Avenue, Unit 1F, Brooklyn, New York, Integrative Clinical Trials expands IGC Pharma's presence in a major metropolitan area with access to a diverse patient population. The Company believes that incorporating sites with broad CNS experience is important to supporting enrollment and patient engagement.

IGC-AD1 is an investigational cannabinoid-based investigational therapy being evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial for agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease. The continued expansion of the CALMA trial's clinical footprint reflects IGC Pharma's strategy to support enrollment and maintain rigorous clinical oversight.

To learn more about the trial and participation, visit https://igcpharma.com/igc-ad1-phase-ii/.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

