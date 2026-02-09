IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Expands Phase 2 CALMA Trial into Colombia's Premier Alzheimer's Research Center

- Adds world renowned GNA site to broaden genetic diversity and strengthen path toward 2026 data catalyst -

POTOMAC, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company") today announced the expansion of its Phase 2 CALMA trial for IGC-AD1 into Colombia, South America, through the addition of Grupo de Neurociencias de Antioquia ("GNA").

This expansion marks a pivotal operational milestone as IGC enters a region internationally recognized for its unique, genetically linked Alzheimer's population. The GNA site is the latest addition to a clinical network that now spans 23 active sites across 26 locations in the United States and Canada.

CALMA is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study that has now reached approximately 70% of planned enrollment. IGC expects to complete enrollment by mid-2026, the primary operational gating step ahead of database lock and topline results.

GNA is internationally recognized for its long-running research into genetically linked Alzheimer's disease and related neurodegenerative conditions, including longitudinal cohorts and biomarker's research. For the Colombia site, Dr. Claudia Ramos, a psychiatrist at GNA with a PhD in Clinical Medicine, will serve as Principal Investigator and lead the project alongside a multidisciplinary team, including Sub-PI and General Coordinator of the GNA Dr. David Aguillón and an experienced group of neuropsychiatrists and medical researchers.

"GNA's deep expertise in longitudinal Alzheimer's cohorts and biomarkers provides us with a high caliber research environment that broadens access to participation, and strengthens the diversity of our clinical program," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma.

Honoring a global Alzheimer's pioneer.

IGC also recognized the legacy of Dr. Francisco Lopera, founder of GNA and a globally respected Alzheimer's researcher, who passed away in September 2024. "Dr. Lopera's work elevated Alzheimer's research across Latin America and helped reshape the field's understanding of inherited Alzheimer's," Mukunda added. "We are honored to collaborate with the team Dr. Lopera built and inspired, and to advance Alzheimer's research in Colombia with the scientific rigor he championed."

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events, or developments.

Contact Information:

Rosalyn Christian / John Nesbett

IMS Investor Relations

igc@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/igc-pharma-expands-phase-2-calma-trial-into-colombias-premier-alzheimers-research-cen-1134574