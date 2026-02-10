Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
WKN: A1T87A | ISIN: US45408X3089 | Ticker-Symbol: IGS1
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 16:59
0,214 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.02.2026 14:38 Uhr
IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Announces Equity Research Update by Alliance Global Partners

POTOMAC, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), today announced that Alliance Global Partners ("AGP") has published an updated equity research report covering the Company.

The report reiterates a Buy rating and includes a price target of $3.00 per share. All statements, opinions, estimates, projections, and conclusions contained in analyst reports represent the views of the respective analysts and are not those of IGC Pharma. IGC does not endorse, adopt, or guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any analyst report and undertakes no obligation to update or correct the information.

A copy of the report may be obtained from AGP: Link.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Contact Information:

Rosalyn Christian / John Nesbett
IMS Investor Relations
igc@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/igc-pharma-announces-equity-research-update-by-alliance-global-partners-1135438

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
