Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its latest assay results from its ongoing 15,000 meter drill program at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project"). The primary goals of the winter drill program are to add to the current resource model by extending mineralization from depth into the top 100-200 meters from surface within the conceptual open pit and to demonstrate the potential for resource growth outside of the current mineral resource estimate.

Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Goldshore, commented, "We are pleased with the latest batch of drill results which clearly demonstrate the potential for resource expansion at higher grades in the southwest area of the Moss deposit. These results are exactly what we were anticipating to drive growth and demonstrate the true potential of the deposit moving forward. We look forward to sharing additional results from the winter drill program and regional exploration program in the coming weeks and months."

Highlights

Results from hole MMD-24-139 extended gold mineralization with increased grades 150 meters below the conceptual open pit resource at the southwest end of the Moss deposit with intercepts of:

20.55m of 2.58 g/t Au from 458.15m, including 14.7m of 3.52 g/t Au from 464.0m

from 458.15m, including

Hole MMD-24-139 also confirmed mineralized shears on the southeast flank of the Southwest Zone extending known mineralization toward surface and encountering new mineralized shear zones with intercepts of:

7.8m of 1.03 g/t Au from 221.1m,



2.4m of 1.44 g/t Au from 251.6m,

5.5m of 1.89 g/t Au from 302.5m, including 0.6m of 15.8 g/t Au from 307.4m



7.65m of 1.41 g/t Au from 318.35m, and



3.0m of 1.47 g/t Au from 338.0m

Holes MMD-24-135, MMD-24-138, and MMD-24-139 also extended numerous mineralized shears toward surface in the Southwest Zone with intercepts of:

20.0m of 0.89 g/t Au from 81.0m in MMD-24-135, including 3.85m of 2.86 g/t Au from 87.0m, and

26.0m of 0.61 g/t Au from 107.0m, including 5.7m of 1.17 g/t Au from 107.0m



20.8m of 0.76 g/t Au from 108.8m in MMD-24-138, including

2.05m of 3.33 g/t Au from 123.3m



11.1m of 0.58 g/t Au from 108.5m in MMD-24-139

Technical Overview

Figure 1 shows the location of the drill holes being reported with respect to the planned winter drill program, while Figure 2 illustrates a cross section through drill hole MMD-24-139 that demonstrates significant mineralization above and below the current mineral resource. Tables 1 & 2 summarize significant intercepts and drill hole locations, respectively.

Figure 1: Illustrates the 2025 ongoing winter drill program targeting resource expansion within the conceptual open pit outlined in grey. Drill holes being reported are highlighted in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/241613_goldshore1en.jpg

Figure 2: Drill section through MMD-24-139 illustrating a wider series of shears near surface that will allow the Company to model grade to surface. The section also highlights the growth potential beneath the open pit that may enable the open-pit resource to be as deep as the Main-QES pit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/241613_65be1648c452a9b6_003full.jpg

Drilling at the Southwest Zone aims to add to the mineral resource by infilling gaps within the current model created by sparse drilling. Drilling at shallow depths of 100-200 meters will allow for mineralized shear zones to be extended to the surface. Drilling at depths of 200 to 400 meters will allow the expansion of the open pit resource to a similar depth as the Main-QES pit (~500 meters).

Hole MMD-24-135 and MMD-24-138 were drilled along the western and eastern edges respectively of Snodgrass Lake to test the up-dip potential of lower grade shear zones concentrated close to the contact between the diorite intrusion complex and intermediate volcanic rocks that do not currently reach the surface in the current mineral resource estimate. Hole MMD-24-139 was drilled from south of Snodgrass Lake to target the up-dip potential of marginal shears and the deeper extension of core shears below the conceptual open pit.

Hole MMD-24-135 collared into the edge of the high-grade mineralization and sheared altered granodiorite intrusion yielding grade intercepts such as 5.95m of 1.12 g/t Au from 6.5m depth. The hole quickly transitions into the wide multi-stage silica-sericite and epidote-chlorite altered diorite intrusion package, as is typical of the peripheral areas of the Southwest Zone, yielding broad lower grade intercepts such as 20.0m of 0.89 g/t Au from 81.0m, including 3.85m of 2.86 g/t Au from 87.0m, and 26.0m of 0.61 g/t Au from 107.0m, including 5.7m of 1.17 g/t Au from 107.0m.

Hole MMD-24-138 encountered a varying sequence of andesitic and dacitic volcanic rocks with a swarm of narrow sericite-silica-hematite to epidote-chlorite altered diorite dykes. Local shearing of the volcanics and diorites concentrates mineralization yielding intercepts such as 20.8m of 0.76 g/t Au from 108.8m, including 2.05m of 3.33 g/t Au from 123.3m. The hole was terminated, as the remaining volume had been previously drilled from the southwestern side of the lake.

Drill hole MMD-24-139 intersected 10 to 20 meter-spaced mineralized sericite-silica-hematite altered sheared granodiorite dykes close to surface before entering the main diorite intrusion complex at 245.2m, which was drilled for the remainder of the hole. The diorite complex consisted of interchanging epidote-chlorite and sericite-silica-hematite alteration with varying shear intensity including a mylonitized zone along the contact of a chloritized gabbro and a sericite-silica-hematite altered granodiorite with 2-3% pyrite±chalcopyrite±molybdenite (Figure 3). Results highlight the potential of expanding the high-grade mineralization beyond that defined within the conceptual open pit with the 20.55m of 2.58 g/t Au from 458.15m, including 14.7m of 3.52 g/t Au. These intercepts occur 150 meters beneath the open pit constrained mineral resource. These results are top cut at 30 g/t Au, which only impacted a 1.0m veined shear assaying 36.1 g/t Au.

Figure 3: Hole MMD-24-139: Wide high-grade mylonitized sericite-chlorite-hematite altered diorite along the margin of a gabbroic intrusion returning 20.55m of 2.58g/t from 458.15-478.75m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/241613_65be1648c452a9b6_004full.jpg

Table 1: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE

WIDTH

(m) CUT

GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT

GRADE

(g/t Au) MMD-24-135 6.50 12.45 5.95 4.2 1.12 1.12

29.00 72.10 43.10 31.3 0.45 0.45 incl 37.50 41.00 3.50 2.5 1.14 1.14

81.00 101.00 20.00 15.0 0.89 0.89 incl 87.00 90.85 3.85 2.9 2.86 2.86

107.00 133.00 26.00 19.8 0.61 0.61 incl 107.00 112.70 5.70 4.3 1.17 1.17

143.00 153.05 10.05 7.8 0.42 0.42

175.00 182.50 7.50 5.9 0.34 0.34













MMD-24-138 108.80 129.60 20.80 15.5 0.76 0.76 incl 123.30 125.35 2.05 1.5 3.33 3.33

168.00 174.00 6.00 4.5 0.36 0.36













MMD-24-139 108.50 119.60 11.10 7.3 0.58 0.58

193.85 201.00 7.15 4.8 0.42 0.42

208.00 213.00 5.00 3.4 0.72 0.72

222.10 229.90 7.80 5.3 1.03 1.03

251.60 256.65 5.05 3.5 0.84 0.84 incl 251.60 254.00 2.40 1.7 1.44 1.44

273.00 286.00 13.00 9.0 0.36 0.36

302.50 308.00 5.50 3.8 1.89 1.89 incl 307.40 308.00 0.60 0.6 15.8 15.8

318.35 326.00 7.65 5.4 1.41 1.41

338.00 347.40 9.40 6.7 0.80 0.80 incl 338.00 341.00 3.00 2.1 1.47 1.47

409.00 413.00 4.00 2.9 0.30 0.30

438.40 450.00 11.60 8.5 0.61 0.61

458.15 478.70 20.55 15.1 2.58 2.88 incl 464.00 478.70 14.70 10.8 3.52 3.93 incl 471.00 472.00 1.00 0.7 30.0 36.1 Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Drill Collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MMD-24-135 668,530 5,378,288 428 130 -45 228 MMD-24-138 668,606 5,377,956 428 315 -45 219 MMD-24-139 668,565 5,377,923 430 315 -50 537

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analysed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish ("Au-AA23") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("ME-MS61"). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish ("Au-GRA21").

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Goldshore has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Goldshore by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $60 million of new capital and completed approximately 80,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 235,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle. Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada," dated March 20, 2024 with an effective date of January 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldshoreresources.com).

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project; the potential mineralization at the Moss Gold Project based on the winter drill program, including the potential for additional mineral resources; the enhancement of the Moss Gold Project and potential mining methods; the timing of technical reports and economic studies; statements regarding the Company's future drill programs, including the expected benefits and results thereof; and other statements that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: uncertainty and variation in the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project will not be undertaken as anticipated; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; the fluctuating price of gold; unknown liabilities in connection with acquisitions; compliance with extensive government regulation; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; the Company's limited operating history; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; and other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development and mining activities; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

