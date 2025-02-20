SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Singapore Airlines Ltd. (C6L.SI), Thursday announced the financial results for the third quarter, revealing net profit of S$1.626 billion or 51.8 cents compared to S$659 million or 15.6 cents in the previous year.Revenue rose 2.7 percent, to S$5.219 billion from S$5.082 billion last year.The company expects demand of air travel to stay strong in the last quarter of financial year 2024-25.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX