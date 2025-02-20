HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Inc. (MA), Thursday announced that it has introduced its Business Builder debit and credit card products to support creators in transforming their passions into entrepreneurial ventures.Recognizing financial challenges like rising costs and inconsistent income, Mastercard's Business Builder program offers tailored solutions, including business management tools, cybersecurity protection, and credit-building insights.The company has also launched a catalyst program providing education, mentorship, and access to business tools.MA is currently trading pre-market at $567.00, down 0.26 percent or $1.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX