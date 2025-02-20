Anzeige
WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057
Frankfurt
20.02.25
17:00 Uhr
183,00 Euro
-6,00
-3,17 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
182,00183,0017:56
182,00183,0017:56
Wesco International: Wesco Releases "Wesco Cares Program Overview" Pamphlet Highlighting Its Corporate Philanthropy

Finanznachrichten News

Giving back to our communities is an essential part of who we are.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / Wesco International

Download or Read the Wesco Cares Program Overview here

Giving back to our communities is an essential part of who we are. That commitment is the inspiration behind Wesco Cares. This corporate philanthropic program allows Wesco to make a positive and lasting impact within the communities where our employees work and reside.

We recently released the Wesco Cares Corporate Philanthropy pamphlet highlighting the company's corporate partnerships and philanthropic commitments, including: Habitat For Humanity, American Red Cross and the United Way-Calgary.

The pamphlet also details our annual Wesco Day of Caring, hosted at numerous sites around the globe with nearly 4,000 employees and more than 50 nonprofit community partners in attendance, and the Wesco Cares Scholarship that supports the next generation of tradespeople, fortifying Wesco's commitment to the electrical industry.

Every year, we are humbled by our employees' generosity. Many of our branches also support local groups and causes that matter to them. Their acts of kindness have included donating stuffed animals to pediatric hospital patients, supporting domestic violence shelters and more.

We're grateful for the charitable work of our team members and hope to inspire others to follow suit.

To learn more about about the Wesco Cares program, download or read the Wesco Cares Program Overview here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
