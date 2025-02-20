This strategic partnership secures long-term offtake agreements, unlocking financing and accelerating the scale-up of SAF production.

Haffner Energy, a leading solid biomass-to-clean fuels solutions provider, and ATOBA Energy, a SAF aggregator committed to unlocking the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) value chain by solving the financial dilemma between producers and final offtakers, are joining forces to accelerate the development of SAF projects and facilitate their financing, they announced today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220503113/en/

France-based Haffner Energy relies on its 31-year experience to design, manufacture, supply, license, and operate proprietary disruptive clean fuels solutions, including critical technology for SAF production, using all types of biomass residues wet or dry, such as agricultural and municipal waste. The company has already announced the development of a couple of SAF projects, notably Paris-Vatry SAF in France, where full scale production is expected to be reached by 2030 when the next stage of the European SAF mandate kicks in. Partnering with SAF aggregator ATOBAwill significantly enhance SAF offtake then.

"We are particularly excited about this partnership with ATOBA, as it will facilitate the financing of our SAF projects, starting with Paris-Vatry. One of the most crucial challenges in securing financing for SAF production facilities is the ability to obtain offtake contracts that guarantee the purchase of SAF at a stableprice for periods exceeding five years. The key advantage provided by ATOBAis that it offers this guarantee while significantly reducing risks and commitments for airline clients. This will facilitate and accelerate their engagement in SAF procurement. As such, it is a win-win model for all stakeholders and we are extremely pleased that ATOBAhas identified us as a strategic and unique player in the SAF ecosystem", said Haffner Energy co-founder and CEO Philippe Haffner.

Indeed, the SAF market is facing challenges in expanding at the rate demanded by environmental needs and regulatory mandates. While producers need long-term, stable pricing contracts to amortize their investments, airlines seek assurance of optimum market prices in the context of a still-immature industry with diverse competing technologies. This conflict of expectations currently hinders the development of SAF production projects, and ATOBA's unique business model brings thesolution.

"We are delighted to launch an offtake agreement with Haffner Energy, a company that has demonstrated for decades the quality and robustness of its biomass transformation technological and industrial solutions. Haffner Energy plays a key role in unlocking second-generation feedstocks, which are essential for both Alcohol-to-Jet and Gas Fischer-Tropsch SAF pathways. At ATOBA, we strongly believe that a variety of technologies and pathways are required to meet our aviation decarbonization targets, as the best production route and feedstock depend on the specific regional characteristics. Having Haffner Energy in our portfolio of SAF producers is an essential brick in our aggregation strategy, reinforcing our ability to provide diversified, reliable, and scalable SAF solutions to the market", highlighted ATOBA Energyco-founder and CEO Arnaud Namer.

Also based in France, ATOBAuniquely unlocks the SAF financial stalematethrough its upstream and downstream SAF offtake portfolio management. By offtakingfrom diversified producers and technologies like Haffner Energy, ATOBA mitigatestechnological and pricing risks associated with the various SAF production pathways, andenables the closing of long-term offtake agreements among airlines, jet-fuel distributors, SAF producers, and financial institutions, which are essential for scaling the industry..

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy designs, manufactures, supplies, and operates biofuel and hydrogen solutions using biomass residues. Its innovative, patented thermolysis technology produces Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as well as renewable gas, hydrogen, and methanol. The company also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and biochar. A family-owned company co-founded 32 years ago by Marc and Philippe Haffner, Haffner Energy has been working from the outset to decarbonize industry and all forms of mobility, as well as governments and local communities. Further information is available at www.haffner-energy.com.

About ATOBA Energy

ATOBA is the midstream Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) aggregator focused on accelerating the aviation industry's energy transition through solving the financial dilemma between airlines and producers. ATOBAprovides long-term SAF contracts to airlines and jet-fuel resellers atoptimized market SAF pricing indexes. The companybringshigh security and competitiveness to the SAF supply chain forits airline partners via offtake from diversified producers and technologies, as well as best-in-class sector expertise. Simultaneously, ATOBA'saggregation strategy allows the SAF industry to scale by providing producers with long-term offtake agreements that support their Final Investment Decisions for theirSAF production plants. Further information is available at www.atoba.energy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220503113/en/

Contacts:

Media relations

Haffner Energy

Laetitia Mailhes

laetitia.mailhes@haffner-energy.com

+33 (0)6 07 12 96 76

ATOBA Energy

press@atoba.energy

+33 (0)6 11 65 92 74

Investor relations

Haffner Energy

investisseurs@haffner-energy.com

ATOBA Energy

investors@atoba.energy

+1 310 874 7871