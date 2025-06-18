Business aviation leader Luxaviation and Haffner Energy join forces to accelerate SAF production and promotion

Luxaviation signals interest in active role in SAF-dedicated entity SAF Zero

Vitry-le-François, France / Luxembourg (June 18, 2025, 8:00 am CEST) -

SAF Zero, a Haffner Energy initiative, is gaining momentum: Luxaviation Group, a leading global operator in the business aviation sector, is exploring an active role in the new entity, both companies announced today at the International Paris Air Show. Luxaviation potential involvement could take the form of cash funding to finance initial development activities, support in the strategic definition and global visibility as well as offtake agreements in relevant SAF Zero projects such as Paris-Vatry SAF.



SAF Zero is dedicated to fast-tracking the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by establishing an investment and project development platform that brings key stakeholders together. Combining Haffner Energy's proprietary technologies and Luxaviation's experience and strategic positioning in the aviation sector, SAF Zero is to finance and develop industrial SAF production projects. Operating under an exclusive license, SAF Zero will supply Haffner Energy's technologies to third parties under license agreements, designing, delivering and potentially operating key equipment based on these technologies.



"We are thrilled to collaborate with Luxaviation, a powerful partner working alongside us to position SAF Zero as a cornerstone of Europe's clean aviation strategy," said Philippe Haffner, co-founder and CEO of Haffner Energy.



France-based Haffner Energy relies on its 32-year experience to design, manufacture, supply, license, and operate proprietary disruptive clean fuels solutions, including critical technologies for pathway-agnostic SAF production, using all types of residual biomass and municipal waste. The company has already announced the development of a number of SAF projects, notably Paris-Vatry SAF in France, where full scale production is expected to be reached by 2030 when the next stage of the European SAF mandate kicks in.



As a founding partner of SAF Zero, Haffner Energy will provide engineering support and supply of critical equipment as needed for the projects developed by SAF Zero.



"At Luxaviation, we believe that the future of aviation must be sustainable, and that requires bold partnerships and innovative solutions. Our collaboration with Haffner Energy and our interest in SAF Zero reflect our commitment to accelerating the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel and driving meaningful change across the industry. By combining our operational expertise with Haffner Energy's cutting-edge technology, we are taking a decisive step toward a cleaner, more responsible future for aviation," said Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group.



Luxaviation operates one of the largest fleets of private aircraft worldwide. It is actively committed to the decarbonization of aviation through a three-pronged strategy: improving fuel efficiency; reducing emissions by actively increasing SAF use and electrification of ground operations; buying offsets for remaining GHG emissions. Since 2021, Luxaviation's annual sustainability report tracks progress against targets. In 2023, Luxaviation launched "Go-to-Zero" Investment Fund to foster SAF production.



Both Luxaviation and Haffner Energy are members of Project SkyPower, an international CEO-led initiative dedicated to accelerating the development and adoption of SAF.

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy designs, manufactures, supplies, and operates biofuel and hydrogen solutions using biomass residues. Its innovative, patented thermolysis technology produces Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as well as renewable gas, hydrogen, and methanol. The company also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and biochar. A company co-founded 32 years ago by Marc and Philippe Haffner, Haffner Energy has been working from the outset to decarbonize industry and all forms of mobility, as well as governments and local communities. More information is available at www.haffner-energy.com.

About Luxaviation Group

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxaviation Group comprises top-of-the line aviation brands, including Luxaviation, Starspeed, ExecuJet and Paragon, operating across five continents. Services include aircraft management for private and commercial aircraft, private air charter services, and the management and operation of VIP passenger terminals throughout an FBO network of over 110+ facilities worldwide. Luxaviation Group is actively committed to the decarbonization of aviation by supporting the development of sustainable fuels and green infrastructure. More information is available at www.luxaviation.com.

Media relations

Haffner Energy

Laetitia Mailhes

laetitia.mailhes@haffner-energy.com

+33 (0)6 07 12 96 76

Luxaviation Group

Juliane Thiessen

Juliane.thiessen@luxaviation.com

+41 76 356 8251

Investor relations

Haffner Energy

investisseurs@haffner-energy.com