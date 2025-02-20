

BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding



20.02.2025 / 18:10 CET/CEST

BP p.l.c. Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kate Thomson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted Share Units under the bp Group Share Value Plan, following adjustments for performance, tax, dealing costs and dividends. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Nil

Volume(s)79,836









d) Aggregated information

Volume



Price



Total

79,836

Nil consideration (market value £4.67)



Nil (market value £372,834.12) e) Date of the transaction 19 February 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kate Thomson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25





GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted Share Units under the bp Individual Share Value Plan, following adjustments for tax, dealing costs and dividends. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Nil

Volume(s)60,757









d) Aggregated information

Volume



Price



Total

60,757



Nil consideration (market value £4.67)



Nil (market value £283,735.19) e) Date of the transaction 19 February 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julia Emanuele 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted Share Units under the bp Restricted Share Plan II, following adjustments for tax, dealing costs and dividends. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Nil

Volume(s)6,098









d) Aggregated information

Volume



Price



Total

6,098



Nil consideration (market value £4.67)



Nil (market value £28,477.66) e) Date of the transaction 19 February 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julia Emanuele 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted Share Units under the bp Share Value Plan, following adjustments for tax, dealing costs and dividends. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Nil

Volume(s)7,081









d) Aggregated information

Volume



Price



Total

7,081

Nil consideration (market value £4.67)



Nil (market value £33,068.27) e) Date of the transaction 19 February 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

EDIP Deferred award 2022 - vesting BP p.l.c. announces that, on 19 February 2025, the vesting of shares previously awarded to the following Executive Directors of BP p.l.c. under the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan ("EDIP") occurred. The EDIP award represented 50% of the 2021 annual cash bonus, deferred into shares for three years. Vested amount Shares representing tax liabilities and costs Released amount Murray Auchincloss 190,138 89,544 100,594

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Murray Auchincloss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the vesting of shares under the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan, following adjustments for tax, dealing costs and dividends. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Nil consideration

Volume(s)100,594









d) Aggregated information

Volume



Price



Total

100,594



Nil consideration. Market value £4.6330 per share



Nil. Market value £466,052.00 e) Date of the transaction 19 February 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

